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Secretary Nelson Reminds Texans Oct. 6 is the Voter Registration Deadline for the Nov. 4 Election

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today reminded all eligible Texans that Monday, Oct. 6, is the last day to register to vote in time for the upcoming Nov. 4 Election.

This year, voters across Texas will consider 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution, along with a variety of local and special elections depending on where they live.

“Texas voters have the opportunity to make their voices heard on important issues this fall, and I encourage eligible Texans to plan ahead for the upcoming election,” Secretary of State Nelson said.

Voter registration applications are available at VoteTexas.gov for Texans to print, sign and mail their application. Registration applications must be postmarked or delivered by Oct. 6 to be effective for the Nov. 4 Election.

Texans can also visit VoteTexas.gov to check their voter registration status.

Other key election dates include:

  • Early voting in person runs from Oct. 20–31.
  • Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county’s early voting clerk by Oct. 24.
  • Election Day is Nov. 4.

Explanatory statements for each proposed constitutional amendment are available to the public through the Texas Legislative Council. For additional election information, Texans should visit VoteTexas.gov or contact their local election office.

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Secretary Nelson Reminds Texans Oct. 6 is the Voter Registration Deadline for the Nov. 4 Election

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