Secretary of State Jane Nelson Shares Important Reminders about Early Voting

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans that in-person, early voting starts Oct. 20 and runs through Oct. 31 for the Nov. 4 Election.

“Early voting is an opportunity to cast your ballot ahead of Election Day at a time and place that may be more convenient for you,” said Secretary Nelson. “Whether you decide to vote early or wait until Election Day, now is a good time to make a plan.”

During early voting, Texans can vote at any polling location in their county of registration.

What’s on the Ballot

Statewide, eligible voters will weigh in on 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution. Many Texans will also have the opportunity to vote in local and special elections.

An analysis of each proposed constitutional amendment is available to the public through the Texas Legislative Council at tlc.texas.gov/publications.

VoteTexas.gov

Texans can find information about how to vote in person and what to bring to the polls at VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online voting resource. Voters can also check their registration status through this website.

Voter ID Requirements

Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or a voter registration certificate.

Cell Phones and Other Devices

Under Texas law, the use of wireless communications devices within a room in which voting is taking place is not permitted. Voters may bring written notes or voter guides with them into the polling location.

Voting By Mail

While early voting in person begins Oct. 20, some Texans qualify to vote by mail. You may vote by mail if you are:

65 years of age or older on Election Day

Sick or disabled

Expecting to give birth within three weeks of Election Day

Absent from your county of registration during the Early Voting period and on Election Day



Applications for ballot by mail must be received, not postmarked, by county early voting clerks on or before Oct. 24.

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