In-Person Services for the Office of the Texas Secretary of State Relocating Beginning Jan. 12

AUSTIN — The Office of the Texas Secretary of State will temporarily relocate beginning Jan. 12, 2026, to accommodate renovations to the historic James Earl Rudder Building.

During the renovation, all public-facing services will be available nearby at 400 W. 15th St. This includes in-person business and commercial filings, notary and apostille services, and other public transactions normally conducted at the Office’s James Earl Rudder Building.

“These renovations will modernize the Rudder Building and strengthen our ability to serve the public efficiently and effectively,” said Secretary Nelson. “Throughout this transition, our team remains committed to providing Texans the reliable service they expect from our office.”

Lobby hours at the new location will remain 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online services including SOS Direct, SOS Upload and VoteTexas.gov will continue uninterrupted.

Named after James Earl Rudder, a Texas hero in World War II and former president of Texas A&M University, the Rudder Building is one of the oldest state office buildings. The 89th Texas Legislature appropriated funds for renovation and modernization. The renovated building will better accommodate the needs of the Office of the Texas Secretary of State and provide easier access for Texans utilizing in-person services.

For updates about the renovation visit the Secretary of State website at sos.texas.gov or follow us on social media.

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