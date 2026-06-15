Secretary of State Nelson Responds to Lawsuit Seeking Changes to the 2028 Texas Primary

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today issued the following statement relating to the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of provisions in the Texas Election Code governing primaries.

“As Secretary of State, it is my responsibility to present a defense of Texas’ election laws to the court. Contrary to several recent public postings, I have never expressed opposition to closed primaries, and I would gladly implement any statutory changes that the Texas Legislature sees fit to enact in the future. But the existing statutes were duly enacted by our Legislature. I put my hand on Sam Houston’s Bible and swore an oath to uphold the laws and Constitution of this state, and I am bound to do that."

To read the briefs filed today, see the links below:

Opposition to the motion for consent judgment (PDF)

Motion to dismiss (PDF)

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