Secretary of State Nelson Notifies Harris County About Voter Registration Complaint and Investigation

The Office of the Texas Secretary of State today notified Harris County that a complaint was received which could trigger state oversight following an investigation.

“I take the issues raised in this complaint very seriously, and my office will begin an immediate investigation,” said Secretary Nelson. “If we find reason to believe the Harris County voter registrar is failing to protect voter rolls or is not operating in the good faith Texans deserve, we will not hesitate to take the next step toward state oversight.”

The letter (PDF), addressed to Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar Annette Ramirez, responds to a complaint alleging that voters used post office box addresses instead of a physical residence address, as required by law.

Harris County is subject to potential administrative oversight from the Office of the Secretary of State under SB 1933 by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, enacted in 2023. Under this statute, the state may assume administrative oversight if an investigation reveals patterns of problems.

Complaints must be filed by an individual who participated in the relevant election, such as a candidate, county chair or state chair of a political party, a presiding or alternate presiding election judge, or the head of a specific-purpose political committee.

Under the law, Harris County has 30 days to respond.

"County election officials are obligated to maintain accurate voting registrations and remove ineligible voters," said Secretary Nelson. “I will use all tools available to me to provide accountability when it comes to elections.”

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