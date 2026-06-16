Michigan Vlasic Classic Returns to St. John’s Resort July 10 to Support The Forgotten Prisoner and Jarred Shaw

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Annual Golf Tournament to Unite Cannabis Leaders Around Advocacy, Community, and Support for Professional Basketball Player Imprisoned in Indonesia for Cannabis

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vlasic Labs will host the third annual Michigan Vlasic Classic at St. John’s Resort in Plymouth, Michigan on July 10, 2026, bringing together leaders from across the cannabis industry for a weekend centered around golf, advocacy, networking, and restorative justice.This year’s presenting sponsor is JARS Cannabis, and the tournament will raise funds for The Forgotten Prisoner Foundation . Proceeds will directly support former professional basketball player Jarred Shaw and his family as he remains incarcerated in Indonesia on cannabis-related charges connected to gummies he purchased to manage his Crohn’s disease.Now in its third year in Michigan, the Vlasic Classic has become one of the cannabis industry’s premier purpose-driven events, combining community-building with fundraising efforts that directly support individuals and families impacted by cannabis criminalization.“A lot of people assume the cannabis justice conversation is over because laws are changing in parts of the United States, but stories like Jarred Shaw’s prove that isn’t true,” said Willy Vlasic, CEO of Vlasic Labs. “The cannabis industry has a responsibility to continue advocating for people who are still suffering the consequences of prohibition, and we’re proud to use this event to help drive both awareness and direct support.”Shaw, a former NCAA standout and international basketball player, used cannabis to manage symptoms associated with Crohn’s disease. After ordering cannabis gummies while playing professionally in Indonesia, he faced severe legal consequences under the country’s strict drug laws. While Shaw avoided the death penalty, he remains incarcerated and continues facing serious health challenges while imprisoned. You can learn more about Shaw’s story in a recent Inside Edition feature The Michigan Vlasic Classic follows the success of the recent Missouri Vlasic Classic, which raised $25,000 for cannabis justice organizations, including $20,000 for The Forgotten Prisoner Foundation. Combined, the Vlasic Classic tournament series — spanning Michigan, Missouri, and Las Vegas — has now raised more than $165,000 for justice reform organizations, prisoner support initiatives, second-chance programs, and advocacy efforts nationwide.Tournament participants will compete in a shotgun-start tournament on St. John’s premier 18-hole golf course, followed by an Awards Gala and the annual Willy V Afterparty featuring sponsor activations, entertainment, raffles, and on-course experiences. Michigan's biggest licensed brands and retailers have already secured their participation, including Lume, Kushy Punch, and Jeeter. The Michigan Vlasic Classic will also feature leading cannabis innovators like Zig Zag, Dutchie, and Kairos Testing.Sponsorship opportunities remain available for companies looking to align with one of the cannabis industry’s leading charity and networking events. Opportunities include hole sponsorships, branded activations, afterparty sponsorships, and experiential partnerships throughout the tournament weekend.For sponsorship information or to register, contact Willy@VlasicLabs.com.About Vlasic LabsVlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs while prioritizing affordability, consistency, and social responsibility. Founded by the family behind the iconic pickle brand, Vlasic Labs is on a mission to make cannabinoids available and affordable to the masses, without sacrificing quality and consistency. The company supports justice reform efforts, including second-chance initiatives and advocacy for individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization. Through innovation and impact-driven programming like the Vlasic Classic, Vlasic Labs continues to advance wellness and restorative justice nationwide.

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