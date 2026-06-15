Survey Finds More Than 8 in 10 Americans Living in Community Associations Report High Satisfaction

Foundation for Community Association Research

New national survey finds positive resident experiences in homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives nationwide.

The 2026 results show strong resident satisfaction, confidence in community leadership, positive neighbor relationships, and support for planning and investing in their communities' future.” — Jake Gold, CAE

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than eight in 10 Americans living in community associations rate their experience positively or neutrally, according to the 2026 Homeowner Satisfaction Survey released by the Foundation for Community Association Research Conducted by Zogby Analytics, the survey is the 11th edition of the Foundation’s flagship longitudinal study tracking resident perspectives since 2005. The report draws on responses from residents of homeowners associations, condominium communities, and housing cooperatives nationwide.Community associations represent a significant and growing share of the American housing market. Approximately 78.1 million Americans live in more than 373,000 associations, accounting for more than 35% of the nation’s housing stock. More than 80% of homes sold in recent years are located in community associations, a figure that underscores their central role in meeting America’s housing needs.Key findings at-a-glance:• 86% rate their overall community association experience as positive or neutral• 82% say their elected board members strive to serve the best interests of the community.• 82% report feeling a sense of belonging in their community.• 77% report getting along well with their neighbors.• 75% say their community manager provides value and support.• 69% support annually investing in reserve funds for future repairs and replacements.• 88% of residents say they always or usually vote in national elections.• 65% attend, or would attend, community meetings more frequently when remote options are available."For more than 20 years, the Homeowner Satisfaction Survey has provided a consistent benchmark for understanding how residents experience community association living," says Jake Gold, CAE, executive director of the Foundation. "The 2026 results show strong levels of resident satisfaction, confidence in community leadership, positive relationships among neighbors, and broad support for planning and investing in the future of their communities."The survey highlights the important role community associations play in fostering connection, belonging, and well-being. More than eight in 10 residents report a sense of belonging, 82% trust their elected board members, and 75% say their community manager provides meaningful value. These findings point to a model of community governance that is working and resonating across the country."Community associations are about much more than management and governance. They are about creating places where people can connect, build relationships, and experience a genuine sense of belonging," says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, chief executive officer of Community Associations Institute . "These findings reinforce the important role these communities play in supporting resident well-being and strengthening the social fabric of neighborhoods. When communities foster connection, trust, and engagement, they enrich lives and help people thrive."The complete report and interactive dashboard are available at foundation.caionline.org/research/survey_homeowner/

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