Freight Steward Inc. Launches Managed Freight Operations for U.S. Shippers Seeking End-to-End Visibility

The Salt Lake City company replaces fragmented carrier portals with one milestone feed, named account leads, and audit-ready documentation.

We assign a named desk lead to every active account and document each mode change in writing. The goal is fewer surprises and a record both operations and finance can stand behind.” — John Curtis

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freight Steward Inc . today announced the launch of its managed freight operations service, giving U.S. shippers a single point of accountability across consolidation, customs preparation, warehousing, and linehaul transportation.The company was built around a recurring problem for operations and finance teams: tracking the same shipment across multiple carrier portals, each with different status codes and few clear owners. Freight Steward Inc. consolidates those workflows into one milestone feed that operations, dispatch, and accounts payable can all reference."Most shippers don't need another quote - they need to know who owns the shipment at each handoff," said John Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Steward Inc. "We assign a named desk lead to every active account and document each mode change in writing. The goal is fewer surprises and a record both operations and finance can stand behind."The service is organized into modules that clients can use individually or chain under a single program owner, including fulfillment and release, a customs desk for classification and filings, parcel consolidation, warehouse placement, domestic and cross-border transportation, and transload between rail, road, and port.Each engagement follows a four-step operating sequence the company calls its accountability model: profiling the lane once and reusing those details across brokerage and dispatch; locking rate and cutoff assumptions in the same sheet approvers review; executing with photos, scans, and timestamps at each handoff; and closing the file with a delivery notice, charges, and exception log archived for the next cycle.Freight Steward Inc. is structured for shippers managing recurring lanes rather than one-off shipments, with an emphasis on written handoffs and audit-friendly documentation. The service is available now to U.S.-based businesses.To request a lane estimate or speak with the operations desk, contact Freight Steward Inc. using the details below.About Freight Steward Inc.Freight Steward Inc. is a Salt Lake City-based freight operations company providing consolidation, customs preparation, warehousing, and transportation services for U.S. shippers. The company coordinates freight under written checkpoints and named account owners, giving operations and finance teams a shared, documented view of every shipment from dock to delivery notice.

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