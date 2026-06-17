Calling All Dogs & Cats Expands Into North Orlando With New Franchise Partnership

Growing pet care brand continues Southeast expansion with newest Florida territory

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calling All Dogs & Cats, a Florida-based pet care company known for its tech-forward pet sitting and dog walking services, has sold a new franchise territory serving the North Orlando region, consisting of Oviedo, University, Waterford Lakes, Winter Park, and Winter Springs. The territory will be owned and operated by franchise partner Sierra Owen.The North Orlando location will provide professional pet care services for pets of all kinds, offering local families access to in-home and out-of-home care designed to keep pets comfortable in familiar environments. Services include dog walking, pet sitting, pet taxi services, and in-home dog boarding (doggy sleepovers). All care is tailored to each pet’s individual needs.Calling All Dogs & Cats was acquired by Steve Bambace in 2017 and has since expanded throughout parts of the Florida Gulf Coast. The company has received local recognition over the last several years, including “Best of the Bay” and Clearwater Community Votes awards.The company currently operates across seven territories spanning two counties and serves communities including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Seminole, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, South & Downtown Tampa, and surrounding areas. While the company’s initial franchise expansion efforts are focused throughout the Southeast, opportunities remain available nationwide.Calling All Dogs & Cats utilizes interactive pet sitting software designed to streamline communication and operations. The platform includes GPS tracking for visits, client scheduling, automated invoicing, email confirmations, payroll management, reporting tools, and secure key inventory tracking.Beyond pet care services, the company also participates in community fundraising and animal welfare initiatives. Calling All Dogs & Cats regularly supports local rescues and shelters and has partnered with organizations including Pet Pal Animal Shelter, Mutts & More Rescue, and Humane Society of Pinellas County.As Calling All Dogs & Cats continues to expand, the company is seeking franchise partners interested in operating within the growing pet care industry. Franchisees receive training, operational support, marketing guidance, and access to the company’s established technology systems.For more information about Calling All Dogs & Cats franchise opportunities, visit their website at www.callingalldogsandcats.com About Calling All Dogs & CatsCalling All Dogs & Cats is a premium pet care business offering dog walking, multi-species pet sitting, in-home overnight care, and doggy sleepovers. The company utilizes technology-driven processes, including real-time GPS tracking, email notifications, automated scheduling, invoicing, and streamlined client communication designed to keep pet owners informed while they are away.With franchise opportunities available throughout the Southeast and beyond, Calling All Dogs & Cats continues expanding its pet care franchise model across new markets. To learn more about pet care services or franchise opportunities, visit Calling All Dogs & Cats

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