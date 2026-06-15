







Leon County and Opening Nights Present

Award-Winning Artist Common with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra

At The Adderley Amphitheater This Fall













Award-winning artist and Florida A&M University alumnus Common will perform with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra (TSO) at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. The headlining performance is presented by Leon County Government in partnership with Opening Nights at Florida State University. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on public sale Thursday, June 18, 2026, at noon ET, exclusively at TheAdderleyAmphitheater.com.





Common, a Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning artist, is widely regarded as one of hip-hop’s most thoughtful lyricists. Beyond his musical achievements, he has established himself as a versatile force across the creative landscape. As an accomplished actor, he has delivered powerful performances in renowned films such as “Selma,” “John Wick: Chapter 2” and “Just Wright,” while also earning recognition for his roles in compelling television series. A dedicated storyteller, he is a New York Times bestselling author, having penned poignant memoirs that reflect his journey and perspectives on life.

After rising to prominence with his acclaimed 1994 album, “Resurrection,” Common has remained one of hip-hop’s most respected voices for more than three decades. His most recent project, “The Auditorium, Vol. 1,” a collaboration with legendary producer Pete Rock, earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album and was praised by critics for its masterful fusion of jazz-infused production and mature, purposeful lyricism. A dynamic live performer, Common seamlessly weaves iconic works such as “Be” and “Like Water for Chocolate” with the energy and insight of his latest work.

The concert builds on successful collaborations between the Leon County Division of Tourism and the TSO, including a performance with the Violent Femmes during the Word of South festival, a “Cinematic Celebration” of the music of John Williams and the Star Wars Experience: A Musical Celebration. The performance also reflects Leon County’s shared goal with Opening Nights and the TSO to bring nationally recognized talent to Tallahassee, raising the destination’s visibility, drawing visitors and deepening engagement among residents, visitors and the arts.

Common with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

P1 Reserved (Sections 200 and 300): $99.81

P2 Reserved (Sections 100 and 400): $88.63

P3 General Admission Lawn: $52.78

Prices include all fees before taxes.

Leon County also has launched a newly redesigned website for concerts at The Adderley Amphitheater. Fans can find upcoming events, venue information and artist details at TheAdderleyAmphitheater.com. The site serves as the official, easy-to-navigate resource for show information and ticket sales through AXS, the venue’s only authorized ticket seller.

For destination information, visit VisitTallahassee.com.





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About The Leon County Division of Tourism/Visit Tallahassee: The Leon County Division of Tourism (Visit Tallahassee) is the official destination marketing organization charged with marketing Tallahassee-Leon County as a premier leisure, business and sports destination through direct sales, advertising, public relations, sports and visitor services. The Capital of Cross Country, Tallahassee-Leon County is home to the internationally recognized cross country course at Apalachee Regional Park, which hosted the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in January. In 2025, Tallahassee-Leon County welcomed 2.6 million visitors who contributed $1.4 billion in economic impact and supported more than 12,000 tourism and hospitality jobs in the community. For more information, go to VisitTallahassee.com or call toll free 800-628-2866. Engage with Visit Tallahassee on Facebook and Instagram or visit us at the Leon County Visitor Information Center and Gift Shop located at 414 E. Bloxham St., Suite 115, Tallahassee, Fla. 32301.



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