GEMINOS SOFTWARE LAUNCHES GEMINOS PATHWAY™: WORKING AI APPLICATIONS IN DAYS, PRODUCTION-READY SYSTEMS IN WEEKS

New family of purpose-built AI solutions lets enterprises see a working application built around their specific challenge before they commit to anything

With Geminos Pathway™, organizations see a working AI solution built around their specific challenge before deciding whether to move forward.” — Stu Frost, founder and CEO of Geminos

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geminos Software, an AI decision-intelligence company that connects AI systems to real-world business outcomes, today announced the launch of Geminos PathWay ™, a family of purpose-built AI solutions that delivers a working application in days and a production-ready system in weeks. Customers license the solution and Geminos provides ongoing support.PathWay addresses the persistent gap between what AI promises and what it delivers. Organizations that prefer to build their own solutions can license Geminos KnowledgeWay™ and Geminos CauseWay™, the tools that work within GeminosArchWay™, the company's enterprise AI architecture, freely available for anyone to use."Enterprise leaders have been promised AI transformation for years and most are still waiting for it," said Stuart Frost, Founder & CEO of Geminos Software. "PathWay changes that. We show a working application built around your specific problem within days, not months, so you see exactly how it performs before you make any commitment."DAYS TO A WORKING APPLICATION, WEEKS TO PRODUCTIONPathWay follows a four-stage engagement model: a structured discovery conversation, followed by a fully functioning alpha application within days - running on synthesized data representing the customer's real-world challenge. If the customer chooses to proceed, Geminos integrates real data and delivers a production-ready system within weeks.Every PathWay solution is built on ArchWay, combining Enterprise Knowledge Graphs, Causal AI, large language models, deterministic software and business rules into a single architecture. Unlike conventional AI projects that begin with lengthy integration programs, ArchWay extracts high-quality meaning from both structured and unstructured enterprise data, connecting information that would otherwise remain scattered across operational silos. That contextual understanding feeds Causal AI reasoning to help users make better operational decisions, not simply generate summaries."We were pioneers in enterprise Causal AI, launching Geminos CauseWay in 2020, and went on to develop Geminos KnowledgeWay and ArchWay - combining generative AI, knowledge graphs and Causal AI in a single system," said Stuart Frost. "That experience is what makes it possible to solve problems previously considered too complex for AI."Every PathWay solution incorporates a use-case-specific knowledge graph tailored to the customer's industry, data and challenge - a long-term corporate asset that grows richer over time, accelerates future AI initiatives in that problem domain and can be drawn on by any AI system the organization builds, not just those delivered by Geminos. As the business evolves, the solution and the knowledge graph underneath it evolve with it.GEMINOS PATHWAY FOR RAIL - DELAY ATTRIBUTION: FIRST COMMERCIAL APPLICATIONThe first commercially available PathWay application is Geminos PathWay for Rail - Delay Attribution, developed with Great Western Railway and entering production this month. Built for delay attribution teams, it automatically consolidates evidence from multiple operational systems, interprets free-text controller logs, crew narratives and maintenance records, and presents investigators with a single structured view of each incident - so they can focus on understanding what happened rather than finding information.Recommendations are generated using an Enterprise Knowledge Graph encoding railway operational concepts and the Delay Attribution Principles and Rules (DAPR), ensuring they are transparent, explainable and compliant by design. While the initial deployment covers approximately 40% of attribution scenarios, the same architecture applies across safety investigations, compliance, asset management, maintenance planning and operational performance. Geminos PathWay for Rail - Delay Attribution will be demonstrated publicly for the first time at Rail Live 2026.AVAILABILITYGeminos PathWay is available now, priced below the cost and complexity of traditional enterprise software projects - enabling organizations to start realizing value in days without lengthy sales cycles, large consulting engagements or extended approval processes. Contact Geminos Software to arrange a discovery conversation.ABOUT GEMINOS SOFTWAREGeminos Software, led by visionary CEO Stu Frost, is an AI decision-intelligence company that connects AI systems to real-world business outcomes. Its flagship offering, Geminos PathWay™, delivers complete, purpose-built AI solutions - built by Geminos, licensed by the customer and supported for the long term - with a working application in days and a production-ready system in weeks. PathWay is built on ArchWay, Geminos' enterprise AI architecture, drawing on KnowledgeWay, which structures enterprise knowledge through living Enterprise Knowledge Graphs, and CauseWay, which delivers causal, data-driven decision support. Together or independently, these capabilities help organizations move from AI experiments to measurable enterprise ROI.

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