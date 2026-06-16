Jet Set Candy Launches the Soccer Ball Charm: Travel Jewelry for the World's Most Traveled Sport

Premium travel souvenir jewelry brand, Jet Set Candy launches Soccer Ball charm just in time for the summer of soccer. Credit: Hannah Lin.

Premium travel souvenir brand Jet Set Candy launches Soccer Ball charm, the World's Most Traveled Sport.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jet Set Candy Launches the Soccer Ball Charm : Travel Jewelry for the World's Most Traveled SportThe New York-based fine jewelry brand adds soccer to its catalog of 2,000+ destination-specific charms. Because every city worth cheering for deserves a spot on the wrist.Jet Set Candy, the brand that invented the premium travel souvenir jewelry category in 2014, has added the Soccer Ball charm to its permanent collection.The three-dimensional charm is designed for the fan who’s got their eye on the game and an eye for fashion. Obsessed with the details, Jet Set Candy has ensured the same applies to their newest charm which features the unmistakable soccer ball pattern in miniature. A pentagonal hang tag affixed to the jump ring is engraved with twelve names for the sport across the globe including Fútbol, Fussball, and Fodbold to name a few. The list reads like a passport stamp collection of its own.The charm is available in sterling silver ($98), 14k gold vermeil ($148), and 14k solid gold ($2,998 via made-to-order), in standard 12.7mm and mini 8mm sizes, at jetsetcandy.com and at the Jet Set Candy flagship inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City.The Story Behind the LaunchJet Set Candy was built on a simple observation: the most meaningful souvenir from any trip is the one someone is still wearing ten years later. Since 2014, the brand has translated that idea into a catalog of 2,000+ travel-inspired charms that span Luggage Tag charms boasting airport codes, Passport Stamp charms for nearly every country and territory in the world, and destination-specific 3D charms that reward a second look. And all of our charms are conversation starters.Soccer belongs in this catalog for one reason: it is the one sport that gives fans permission to root for any country in the world, and Jet Set Candy already makes a charm for every one of them.Soccer isn't just a sports story. It's a travel story. And Jet Set Candy makes travel stories into jewelry. It’s a global charm for a genuinely global sport and a stylish, subtle alternative to team gear that footy fans can wear year round.The Product: What It Is and How It WorksThe Soccer Ball charm is a fully 3D sphere with raised pentagons and a pentagonal hang tag engraved on both sides with twelve international names for the sport. Two-tone versions in gold vermeil and solid gold feature raised 14k gold pentagons interlocked with contrasting sterling silver hexagons. It’s an easy way to start mixing metals and adding dimension to a collection.Every Soccer Ball charm slides onto a chain of choice from the classic Cable Chain to the edgier Ball Chain or clips into a carabiner-style chain like the Daily Necklace or Clip Charm Necklace. If looking to load up a charm bracelet, the Soccer Ball attaches to the Infinity Link Charm Bracelet or Slim Infinity Link with just a click using the same spring-hinge system that allows every charm in the collection to be added or swapped without a trip to the jeweler.Recommended pairings:Soccer Ball + Passport Stamp charm for the country someone is rooting forSoccer Ball + Luggage Tag charm for the host city one flew intoSoccer Ball + Passport Stamp & Luggage Tag, for the whole summer of soccer storyAbout Jet Set CandyJet Set Candy is the first and only premium travel souvenir jewelry brand, founded in New York in 2014 by Nicole Parker King, a RISD-trained designer and former creative director at L'Oréal who has traveled to over 60 countries and counting. The brand's catalog spans 2,000+ pieces in sterling silver, 14k gold vermeil, and 14k solid gold, all designed around the emotional experience of travel. The collection is sold direct-to-consumer online and at the brand's flagship store inside Grand Central Terminal in NYC, as well as through distribution partners including Starboard (cruise ships) and Avolta Dufry (airport duty free). JSC has been featured in Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Forbes.

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