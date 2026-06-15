Sales and Marketing Firm CEO Assumes Expanded Regional Responsibilities Across U.S. and Canadian Markets

Morph Management, a sales and marketing firm based in Massachusetts, has announced that CEO Krish Zaver has assumed an expanded role for the company's growth.

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The expanded role comes as Morph Management continues supporting telecommunications client initiatives across multiple locations in the United States and Canada.Woburn, MA — Morph Management, a sales and marketing firm based in Massachusetts, has announced that CEO Krish Zaver has assumed expanded responsibilities as a Regional Consultant while continuing to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the organization.According to company representatives, the expanded role reflects Morph Management's continued growth and its dedication to developing industry leaders from within. They stated that the additional responsibilities will allow Zaver to provide leadership support and operational guidance across multiple markets throughout the United States and Canada while continuing to oversee the company's operations as CEO.Expanded Regional ResponsibilitiesIn his capacity as Regional Consultant, Zaver will work with teams and leaders across a network of markets that includes locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Canada.These markets include Woburn, Middleboro, and Worcester, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Stamford, Connecticut; White Plains, New York; Lyndhurst and Elizabeth, New Jersey; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Fairfax, Virginia; and the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Toronto.The company stated that the expanded responsibilities will involve supporting leadership development efforts, providing operational guidance, and assisting with market growth initiatives across multiple locations.Why These MarketsThe markets included within Morph Management's regional operations represent areas where telecommunications providers continue investing in customer acquisition and consumer engagement initiatives. As competition within the telecommunications industry has intensified, many providers have expanded their focus on direct outreach strategies designed to strengthen relationships with consumers and increase market visibility.Morph Management supports telecommunications brands through customer acquisition and promotional campaigns that connect consumers with products and services through face-to-face interactions. According to company representatives, the organization's presence across multiple markets reflects ongoing demand for direct engagement strategies in both established and developing regions.The geographic scope of Zaver's expanded Regional Consultant responsibilities reflects the breadth of these operations and the leadership support required across multiple markets.Supporting Growth Across Multiple MarketsZaver's expanded role comes as Morph Management continues supporting client campaigns and team development efforts across an increasing number of locations throughout the United States and Canada.In his Regional Consultant capacity, Zaver will work closely with leadership teams across multiple markets while supporting initiatives related to recruitment, training, and operational development. The position is intended to promote consistency in leadership development efforts and operational practices, helping teams remain aligned as the organization continues to expand.His responsibilities will also include supporting communication among leadership teams, assisting with organizational development initiatives, and helping facilitate the sharing of operational knowledge and best practices across markets.Continuing as CEO of Morph ManagementWhile taking on broader regional responsibilities, Zaver will continue serving as CEO of Morph Management and remain involved in overseeing the company's operations.The company noted that maintaining both responsibilities allows him to continue supporting the organization's day-to-day operations and leadership efforts while contributing to broader regional initiatives.Company representatives added that the arrangement enables him to remain closely involved in the development of Morph Management's teams while also providing guidance and support to leaders across multiple markets.Reflecting Continued GrowthThe organization indicated that Zaver's expanded Regional Consultant responsibilities reflect both his contributions to Morph Management's development and the organization's continued growth over the past five years.They stated that as the company expanded its presence across multiple markets in the United States and Canada, opportunities emerged for experienced leaders to take on broader responsibilities supporting leadership teams, operational initiatives, and market development efforts beyond their primary locations. The advancement aligns with Morph Management's approach to leadership development, which emphasizes increased responsibility and professional growth as organizational needs evolve.Looking AheadAccording to company representatives, priorities in the coming months will include supporting leadership development efforts, assisting market growth initiatives, and providing operational support across multiple regions.Zaver's expanded Regional Consultant responsibilities are expected to support collaboration among leadership teams across multiple markets while helping advance organizational development and growth initiatives throughout the region.About Morph ManagementMorph Management is a Massachusetts-based sales and marketing firm specializing in face-to-face customer acquisition and brand representation campaigns. The company works with clients across multiple industries and supports operations in markets throughout the United States and Canada.For more information, visit morph-mgmt.com.Media ContactMorph Managementmorph-mgmt.com350 W Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801(774) 999-0555

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