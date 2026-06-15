Skin Perfection Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Prescott, Arizona

Emily Robbins, L.E., C.L.T., L.S.O., licensed esthetician and laser-certified provider at Skin Perfection Medical Spa, stands with the newly installed Nordlys® system by Candela, an advanced laser and IPL platform designed to treat pigmentation, redness,

The award-winning Nordlys® system provides advanced laser and IPL treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, vascular lesions, and more.

As someone who is passionate about helping patients feel confident in their skin, I am excited to offer treatments with the Candela Nordlys platform.” — Emily Robbins, licensed esthetician at Skin Perfection

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin Perfection , a premier medical aesthetics practice in Prescott, Arizona, is proud to announce the addition of the Nordlys® system by Candela , a globally recognized multi-application platform for advanced cosmetic laser treatments. The Nordlys device delivers precise, highly-targeted light and laser treatments using technology that protects the skin. With minimal downtime, the treatments are ideal for patients seeking natural-looking, radiant results without invasive procedures.“As someone who is passionate about helping patients feel confident in their skin, I am excited to offer treatments with the Candela Nordlys platform,” said Emily Robbins, L.E., C.L.T., L.S.O., licensed esthetician and laser-certified provider at Skin Perfection. “This advanced technology allows us to safely and effectively treat concerns such as pigmentation, redness, acne scars, and signs of aging with little downtime. I look forward to creating personalized treatment plans and helping our patients achieve healthier, more radiant skin.”What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd 1064 nm laser, and non-ablative fractional lasers.This unique combination allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Key Features and Handpieces-SWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): A next-generation intense pulsed light treatment that targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage (age spots and freckles), and vascular issues like diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with high precision.-Nd 1064 nm Laser: Treats vascular lesions such as leg veins, venous lakes, and port wine stains. It can also be used for nail fungus treatments, providing a non-invasive option for addressing fungal infections of the toenails.-Non-Ablative Fractional Laser (1550 nm): Offers deeper skin resurfacing with low downtime and is ideal for improving overall skin texture and tone.-Light & Bright™ Treatment (Optional): A powerful combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation—ideal for addressing excess pigmentation, uneven tone, dullness, redness, and early signs of aging.Note: Availability of each handpiece may vary by provider.What Skin Concerns Can Nordlys Treat?The Nordlys system is designed to treat a wide range of skin issues across a wide range of skin types, including:-Brown spots and sun damage-Redness and broken capillaries-Rosacea and facial flushing-Uneven skin tone and dullness-Fine lines and wrinkles-Acne-Vascular lesions (diffuse redness, facial and leg veins)-Nail fungusTreatments are tailored to each patient’s skin condition and goals, often requiring minimal downtime and delivering visible improvements in just a few sessions.Benefits of Choosing Nordlys at Skin Perfection-Clinically proven technology backed by scientific research-Comfortable and quick treatments with little to no downtime-Customizable for different skin types and conditions-Precision treatments allow combining technologies in a single session-Trusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide-Featured on NBC’s Today Show and used by celebrities“As a Nurse Practitioner dedicated to providing the highest caliber of evidence-based aesthetic care, I am thrilled to have access to the Candela Nordlysmulti-application platform,” said Julie Ritter, APRN. “I am incredibly excited to utilize this medical-grade technology because its advanced capabilities allow me to safely and effectively address a vast spectrum of patient skin concerns.“The true clinical brilliance of the Nordlys system lies in its dual-action precision. By combining Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL with advanced fractional non-ablative lasers, we can customize protocols to target precise depths of the skin. This means clearing deep-seated vascular redness and hyperpigmentation while simultaneously stimulating long-term neocollagenesis to smooth out fine lines and acne scars. The sub-millisecond pulse technology ensures that treatments are not only exceptionally precise but also gentler, requiring minimal to no patient downtime.”About Skin PerfectionSkin Perfection Medical Spa is Prescott’s premier destination for personalized skin rejuvenation and aesthetic wellness services. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Keith MacKenzie, the practice was established with a vision to provide a medically based, integrated approach to helping patients look and feel their best. Skin Perfection offers a comprehensive range of advanced treatments, including laser therapies, injectables, regenerative skincare treatments such as exosome-based therapies, skin revitalization services, facials, chemical peels, microneedling, and other non-surgical aesthetic solutions tailored to each individual's goals. Combining innovative technology with exceptional patient care, the team is dedicated to delivering natural-looking results in a welcoming and professional environment.To learn more about Nordlys treatments at Skin Perfection Medical Spa or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit https://www.skinperfectionaz.com/ or call (928) 541-0003.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.