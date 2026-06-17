Brenton Point Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Merit Restorations

Committed Capital and Operational Expertise to Drive Growth in the Property Restoration Industry

Brenton Point understands that our culture, our relationships, and our commitment to serving others are what make Merit special. ” — Sam Chapman, CEO, Merit Restorations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenton Point Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses, today announced a significant growth investment in Merit Restorations to support the company’s continued growth across Virginia, West Virginia and Texas while preserving the local relationships and operational approach that have contributed to its success.Merit Restorations is a Virginia-based full-service contractor specializing in mitigation, reconstruction, remediation and recovery services for residential and commercial customers across Virginia, West Virginia and Texas. The company manages projects ranging from emergency response and mitigation to reconstruction and full project management for properties impacted by fire, water, mold, storm and other damage events.As part of the investment, Merit will continue operating under its established brand, with CEO Sam Chapman, COO Aaron McCleary and the rest of the existing leadership team and employees remaining in place. Merit co-founder Casey Chapman will join the company’s Board of Directors and retain an ownership stake.The property restoration industry is large and highly fragmented, with significant opportunities for growth and consolidation. Merit’s established presence, relationships with insurance companies and claims administrators, and reputation for service excellence create a strong foundation for continued expansion. The company’s technical expertise and full-service operation model position it well to pursue add-on acquisitions of complementary businesses across its markets.“For us, this partnership is about investing in our people, creating more opportunities for them to grow and succeed, serving more families and businesses when they need us most, and building a company that will continue making an impact in our communities long after we're gone,” said Sam Chapman, CEO of Merit Restorations. “Brenton Point understands that our culture, our relationships, and our commitment to serving others are what make Merit special. This partnership gives us additional resources to build on that foundation while staying true to who we are. We're excited about what this means for our team, the customers we serve, and the future we're building together.”“Merit Restorations has built a strong reputation through its commitment to quality service, operational excellence and trusted customer relationships across the markets it serves,” said Tim Hall, Managing Partner at Brenton Point Capital Partners. “The company combines technical expertise, a full-service operating model and an experienced leadership team that positions Merit well for long-term growth. We believe the restoration industry represents a compelling opportunity and are excited to support Merit’s next phase of expansion.”Evan Weinstein, Partner at Brenton Point Capital Partners, added, “We are excited to partner with Sam, Aaron and the entire Merit team as they enter this next phase of growth. From our first conversations, we recognized a shared commitment to quality and a culture built around delivering exceptional customer service. Our focus is on providing the capital and resources to support that mission while preserving everything that has made Merit successful in the first place.”About Merit RestorationsMerit Restorations is a full-service property restoration company providing mitigation, remediation, reconstruction and recovery services for residential and commercial properties across Virginia, West Virginia and Texas. The company manages projects from emergency response and mitigation through complete reconstruction following fire, water, mold, storm and other property damage events. Learn more at MeritRestorations.com About Brenton Point Capital PartnersBrenton Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses to unlock growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion. The firm partners with entrepreneurs, owners, and management teams to unlock untapped potential and deliver sustainable growth and enduring prosperity for all stakeholders. Learn more: www.brentonpointcp.com

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