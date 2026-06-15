Sunstates Security-Best Employer for New Grads 2026

Sunstates Security Earns Third 2026 Forbes Honor, Ranking Among America’s Best Employers for New Graduates

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstates Security has achieved a spectacular milestone, securing its third major Forbes accolade of 2026. On May 19, 2026, Forbes released its prestigious list of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates , placing Sunstates at an impressive No. 145 out of 500 companies nationwide. Sunstates also distinguished itself regionally and sector-wide, ranking 4th nationwide in the Business Services category and 6th overall among all ranked companies in our home state of North Carolina.Best Employer for New Grads 2026 CriteriaTo determine the rankings, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey over 20,000 young professionals working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Participants rated their employers on critical operational and cultural criteria, including company reputation, working conditions, competitive salary, team diversity, and, most importantly, tangible opportunities for upward mobility.Why Sunstates is a Top Choice for Young ProfessionalsSunstates’ high placement on this list reflects our deeply ingrained “People-First” organizational culture. In an industry often challenged by high turnover, we actively differentiate ourselves by investing heavily in the development, well-being, and daily support of our front-line personnel. To ensure our team members thrive, we cap management portfolios to a fraction of the industry standard, guaranteeing that leadership remains accessible, responsive, and present.Furthermore, we leverage an elite suite of digital platforms designed to optimize the employee experience:-Phenom: Streamlines our talent acquisition to match high-caliber candidates with site-specific roles while prioritizing internal career progression paths.-WorkStep: Acts as a real-time feedback and engagement hub, capturing thousands of employee comments to ensure every team member feels heard and valued.-Docebo: Powers our award-winning Sunstates Academy, which offers over 600 training modules, including our highly successful Leadership Candidate Program, giving young professionals the direct mentorship and skills needed to fast-track their corporate advancement.A Proven Track Record of SuccessThis latest Forbes honor does not stand alone. It beautifully complements our previous 2026 placements on both the Forbes Best Large Employers and the prestigious Forbes Dream Employers lists. Sunstates proudly stands as the only contract security guarding company included on these lists, proving that when you prioritize your workforce, you drive unparalleled organizational excellence and client satisfaction.Launch Your Career with an Industry LeaderAre you a recent graduate or a motivated professional looking to launch a rewarding career? With a massive national presence, a supportive infrastructure, and immense opportunities for internal promotion, evidenced by the fact that 29% of our Operations Managers were promoted from within last year, Sunstates is the perfect place to build your future.Don’t just look for a job; find a partner dedicated to your long-term professional growth.Click here to explore our open positions and join our award-winning team today!

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