Naval Air Technical Training Center Sailor Recognized as 2026 Margaret Flowers Outstanding Military Volunteer Award Recipient

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Air Traffic Controller (AW/SW) 1st Class Shakila Duff received the 2026 Margaret Flowers Outstanding Military Volunteer Award during the annual Pensacola Navy League’s Military Recognition Day June 12 at the Pensacola Yacht Club.

Duff, stationed at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC), devoted more than 150 hours to various volunteer initiatives in the Pensacola area.

Pensacola Navy League Board of Directors member Rear Adm. (Ret.) Don Quinn presented the award to Duff and recognized nominees from other Pensacola-area commands. Duff was selected for her extensive dedication to community service and leadership in volunteerism.

Duff devoted more than 150 hours to various volunteer initiatives in the Pensacola area. Her service included providing operations support to the Health and Hope Clinic and the orchestration of the Health and Hope Gala. Duff also assembled and distributed assistance packages to the homeless and elderly, and played a key role in the local Egg Fest charity event.

The Pensacola Navy League’s Military Recognition Day brought together military personnel, local officials and community leaders to honor service members’ contributions. The event included speeches and proclamations from Escambia and Santa Rosa county representatives, who highlighted the importance of military volunteerism.

Named for longtime Navy civil servant Margaret Flowers, the award recognizes service members who embody exceptional community service.