Scanning the horizon: Fain takes command of 84th RADES

The 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 5, 2026.

Col. James Fields II, 505th Test and Training Group commander, presided over the ceremony, facilitating the formal transfer of authority and the squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Ryan Smith to Lt. Col. Degen Fain.

Fields praised the distinct mission of the squadron, noting the critical role the unit plays in both military and federal airspace management and air superiority.

”The 84th RADES is a squadron like no other in the Air Force, and arguably in the Department of War,” Fields said. “Leading such an organization is no small feat and is only trusted to those compassionate leaders in the community that possess the appropriate amount of credibility, technical savvy, and vision to lead a squadron filled with an incredible amount of talent, expertise, and professionalism.”

Smith relinquishes command after a tenure defined by advancing air domain awareness and ensuring joint force mission dominance. He led the squadron in driving artificial intelligence-enabled radar modernization, ensuring continuous, resilient radar coverage for homeland defense operations, and accelerating decision advantage by vastly expanding the unit's secure data analysis footprint.

“Under your command, the 84th RADES has displayed an unwavering commitment to the support of both the warfighter and the Federal Aviation Administration,” Fields told Smith. Fields highlighted the unit's time-critical radar analysis to interagency partners like the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, and vital operational support provided to U.S. Southern Command during Operation Southern Spear.

“I am most proud of the men and women who contribute to that mission every single day,” Smith said. “Their technical expertise and unwavering professionalism are the backbone of homeland defense. The 84th RADES’ ability to maintain constant vigilance and deliver the domain awareness our nation depends on is a direct reflection of their dedication, skill, and commitment to excellence.”

Reflecting on the squadron's unique esprit de corps, Smith noted the diverse backgrounds and talents of the team, likening their distinct identity to the unit's flamingo mascot.

“There truly is no other unit like us in the Air Force,” Smith said.

Smith will remain at Hill AFB for his next assignment, serving as the director of staff for the Utah Test and Training Range.

The incoming commander is a familiar face to the squadron. Fain served as the squadron's director of operations for the past two years, helping guide the unit's mission to secure the airspace. A seasoned air battle manager with extensive combat experience, he previously served as the campaign planning branch chief at U.S. Southern Command.

“To Lt. Col. Degen 'Jug' Fain, of course you are no stranger to the 84th RADES,” Fields said. “You bring an extensive amount of operator experience, sensor knowledge and leadership capacity to command. You have directly contributed to successful mission execution in Air Combat Command as well as SOUTHCOM. You are a proven warfighter, and I am confident that you are the right leader and this is the right time.”

Addressing his new command, Fain emphasized his dedication to both the mission partners and the personnel of the unit.

“The 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron is an incredible team of experts in all things radar evaluation, data analysis, engineering, network operations, and survey,” Fain said. “My role is to continue fostering the culture of excellence that already exists in the squadron. I aim to ensure the team has all the training, education, and tools they need to continue executing our mission with the precision and excellence the unit is known for.”

“To our mission partners, I am excited to continue our outstanding partnerships, some of which span back decades,” Fain said. “To the members of the squadron: my commitment is to you. I promise to work tirelessly to help you achieve your goals, both professionally and personally, help overcome obstacles in your way, and to ensure you have what you need to continue executing this critical mission.”

The 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron, a subordinate unit of the 505th Test and Training Group, is the U.S. Air Force's sole organization responsible for monitoring, evaluating, optimizing, and integrating all fixed and mobile long-range radar systems, guaranteeing the precise, resilient sensor data required for the Department of War and its partners to maintain absolute air domain awareness and achieve air superiority.