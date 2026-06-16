Solatube International Launches the New Brighten Up® Skylight Series 'Light Years Ahead'

Brighten Up™ Skylight Series — Solatube’s next-generation tubular skylight system captures daylight at the roof and channels it through highly reflective tubing to deliver natural light deep into interior spaces. New Solatube ceiling fixture collections — The ultra-thin ThinLine™ and sculptural Contour™ collections give homeowners more ways to customize the look and feel of natural daylight. New Solatube 290DS Plus™ (21-inch diffuser) — Designed for spacious rooms and vaulted ceilings, the new 290DS Plus delivers soft, evenly distributed natural daylight with a larger diffuser for greater visual impact.

Featuring two new decorative ceiling fixture collections, a larger 290 DS Plus™ model and ComfortSeal™ technology for improved thermal performance

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solatube International Inc. , the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights, announced the release of the next generation of its Brighten Up® Skylight Series , featuring a completely reimagined delivery zone that incorporates expanded design options, enhanced thermal performance and a new size intended to broaden the product’s range of residential applications.Engineered for superior light performance and long-lasting quality, the Brighten Up Skylight Series combines Solatube’s award-winning Raybender3000 light-capturing dome technology and ultra-reflective SpectraLightInfinity tubing—one of the world’s most reflective materials—with a newly redesigned delivery zone to bring soft, even natural daylight into any room.“Traditional skylights allow direct sunlight to enter a room, which can create glare, bright hotspots and uneven light as the sun moves throughout the day,” said Francisco Lopez, president, Solatube International, Inc. “Solatube’s Raybender 3000 dome technology captures daylight from multiple angles, while SpectraLight Infinity tubing delivers 99.7% reflectivity with optional InfraReductiontechnology to maintain consistent brightness without heating the room.”“Our latest innovation focuses on the delivery zone, optimizing how daylight enters spaces with ceiling fixture options that vary in design, size and light distribution, " added Lopez. “Daylight now becomes a design choice, not just a light source.”The new Brighten Up Skylight Series introduces several enhancements designed to give homeowners more control over how daylight fills their homes. The series adds two ceiling fixture collections, ThinLine™ and Contour™, offering distinct design profiles and diffuser options to suit a variety of interior styles. It also introduces the 290DS Plus™ (21-inch diffuser) model for larger rooms and vaulted ceilings and ComfortSeal™ Technology, a redesigned ceiling interface with integrated seals and stackable lens options to improve thermal performance and energy efficiency.ThinLine CollectionThe ThinLine Collection features ultra-low-profile fixtures that virtually disappear into the ceiling. With a profile up to 70% thinner than previous designs, ThinLine delivers balanced, soft daylight that gently fills the room without drawing attention to the fixture itself. Diffuser options include SoftView, which provides a wide-spreading, glare-free pearlescent glow, and OptiView, a crystal-like Fresnel lens that creates a subtle “view of the sky” effect. All diffuser options are available in round or square designs to suit a variety of interior styles.Contour CollectionThe Contour Collection delivers a sculpted, dimensional look to ceilings, combining form and function. Diffuser options include JustFrost, a layered frosted design for soft, diffused light; TierDrop, which spreads daylight through cascading contours, creating a refined ceiling halo while spreading light throughout the room; and OptiView Frost, which merges Fresnel optics with a wider frosted layer for a bold architectural effect.290DS Plus (21-inch diffuser)Building on these design options, the Brighten Up Skylight Series also introduces the new 290DS Plus model, engineered for larger rooms and soaring ceilings. Featuring a 21-inch diffuser, this fixture provides a more dramatic ceiling presence while delivering soft, evenly distributed daylight, making it ideal for spacious living rooms, kitchens and vaulted areas.ComfortSeal TechnologyDesigned to maintain indoor comfort and energy efficiency, ComfortSeal Technology features a redesigned ceiling interface that reduces air transfer and enhances thermal performance. With four integrated seals and the ability to stack the new ThermoLens options, this technology helps maintain consistent indoor temperatures year-round while ensuring daylight remains soft, even and comfortable. This advancement underscores Solatube’s commitment to delivering daylighting solutions that combine superior light quality and incredible thermal efficiency with practical home comfort.The next generation Brighten Up Skylight Series is available through Solatube’s Premier Dealer network across North America. Certified installers can complete most installations in as little as two hours, with no reframing, painting or drywall required. To learn more or locate a local dealer, visit solatube.com/find-solatube-dealer-near-you About Solatube InternationalSolatube International Inc., a Kingspan Light + Air company, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) and energy-efficient home ventilation solutions. Headquartered in Vista, California, the company has earned worldwide acclaim for its ability to transform interior spaces with natural light.Solatube’s product portfolio includes tubular skylights and ventilation systems designed to bring natural light and fresh air into homes while improving comfort and energy efficiency. Its technologies have received global recognition, including the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label. For more information, visit www.solatube.com ###

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