Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule June 15 – June 19, 2026

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

June 15 – June 19, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 15

Office closed – Juneteenth observance

Tuesday, June 16

9:00 a.m. Meet with Sen. Tim Scott

Location: Virtual



Wednesday, June 17

7:50 a.m. Speak at Junior Achievement Governor’s Breakfast

Location: Spencer F. Eccles Junior Achievement City, Salt Lake City

9:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Cultural & Community Engagement leadership

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Hold Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council roundtable discussion

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah State Board of Education leadership

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Hold Aerospace and Defense Advisory Council roundtable discussion

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol



Thursday, June 18

10:30 a.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:05 p.m. Interview with Shira Ovide, Reporter at The Washington Post

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Hold Life Sciences Advisory Council roundtable discussion

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

2:45 p.m. Hold Fintech Advisory Council roundtable discussion

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, June 19

No public meetings



Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 15 – June 19, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 15

Office closed – Juneteenth observance

Tuesday, June 16

No public meetings



Wednesday, June 17

9:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Cultural & Community Engagement leadership

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meet with the Utah Office of Tourism

Location: Council Hall, Salt Lake City

11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah State Board of Education leadership

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Meeting with Apprenticeship delegation

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, June 18

No public meetings

Friday, June 19

No public meetings