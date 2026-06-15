Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule June 15 – June 19, 2026
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
June 15 – June 19, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 15
Office closed – Juneteenth observance
Tuesday, June 16
9:00 a.m. Meet with Sen. Tim Scott
Location: Virtual
Wednesday, June 17
7:50 a.m. Speak at Junior Achievement Governor’s Breakfast
Location: Spencer F. Eccles Junior Achievement City, Salt Lake City
9:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Cultural & Community Engagement leadership
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Hold Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council roundtable discussion
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah State Board of Education leadership
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Hold Aerospace and Defense Advisory Council roundtable discussion
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, June 18
10:30 a.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:05 p.m. Interview with Shira Ovide, Reporter at The Washington Post
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Hold Life Sciences Advisory Council roundtable discussion
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
2:45 p.m. Hold Fintech Advisory Council roundtable discussion
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, June 19
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 15 – June 19, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 15
Office closed – Juneteenth observance
Tuesday, June 16
No public meetings
Wednesday, June 17
9:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Cultural & Community Engagement leadership
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meet with the Utah Office of Tourism
Location: Council Hall, Salt Lake City
11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah State Board of Education leadership
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Meeting with Apprenticeship delegation
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, June 18
No public meetings
Friday, June 19
No public meetings
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