DRM Leads Strategic 'Core 7' Collaboration to Deliver More Integrated Solutions for Commercial Cultivation Operators

DRM is now part of a strategic alliance with six other trusted companies in the commercial cannabis industry. DRM provides cannabis cultivation facility design worldwide. A new strategic alliance of seven leading cannabis cultivation companies will make the design and cultivation process more efficient and beneficial for clients. Nic Bucholz helped to put together a core group of seven companies, including DRM, that will work together to optimize results for commercial cannabis cultivation clients.

DRM, a leader in commercial cannabis cultivation design, is in a strategic collaboration with six respected industry partners, forming a powerhouse alliance.

Cultivators today are under pressure from every direction. The Core 7 was built to bring together trusted specialists who understand and can provide real solutions, not disconnected recommendations.” — Nic Bucholz, CEO of DRM

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRM, a leader in commercial cannabis cultivation design and engineering , has announced a strategic collaboration with six respected industry partners, forming a powerhouse alliance informally known as The Core 7. Led by DRM, the collaboration brings together complementary expertise from Grow Pros, Calyx Containers, UPI Panels, ProGuard, Advanced Nutrients, and Kaya Coir to help commercial cultivation operators streamline planning, construction, operations, and long-term facility performance. This united group is empowered by the Grow World platform, which is specifically designed to support global commercial cultivation operators.The Core 7 was created with a simple goal: make it easier for cultivators, operators, and cannabis businesses to access proven partners across critical areas of facility success without having to build fragmented vendor relationships on their own. Each of these entities are already established and well known for their integrity and delivery of goods/services.From initial facility design and environmental strategy to cultivation optimization, integrated facility materials, contamination prevention, pest and disease mitigation, packaging solutions, and operational support, the alliance is designed to help operators move faster and make smarter decisions.“Cultivators today are under pressure from every direction, including rising costs, tighter compliance expectations, efficiency demands, and the need to improve output while protecting margins,” said Nic Bucholz, CEO of DRM. “The Core 7 was built to bring together trusted specialists who understand those realities and can provide real solutions, not disconnected recommendations.”What The Core 7 Means for ClientsRather than navigating multiple disconnected vendors, clients can benefit from a more coordinated ecosystem of expertise designed to support both new projects and existing facility improvements.Key client benefits include:Integrated Strategic GuidanceOperators gain access to aligned expertise across facility design, engineering, infrastructure, cultivation systems, packaging, biosecurity, and plant health.Faster Problem SolvingComplex cultivation issues often span multiple disciplines. The Core 7 helps reduce delays by bringing relevant experts into the conversation sooner.More Efficient Project ExecutionBetter collaboration between specialists can help minimize costly redesigns, avoid conflicting recommendations, and improve implementation timelines.Operational OptimizationThe alliance supports cultivators looking to improve workflow, increase consistency, strengthen environmental performance, and enhance production outcomes.Educational Content and Industry InsightsAs part of the collaboration, The Core 7 will produce educational video content, strategic insights, facility walkthrough discussions, expert interviews, and practical resources designed to help operators make more informed business decisions.This educational initiative will focus on real-world topics such as cultivation design best practices, integrated pest management, contamination prevention, facility infrastructure planning, packaging strategy, operational efficiency, and emerging industry trends.“Education is a major part of what makes this collaboration different,” said Nic. “We want operators to have access to practical information from people who are actively solving these challenges every day.”Meet The Core 7DRMCommercial cultivation design and engineering leadership focused on buildable, efficient, high-performing cannabis facilities.Grow ProsCultivation equipment and performance-focused solutions supporting scalable indoor cultivation.Calyx ContainersPackaging solutions designed for cannabis brands seeking compliance, product protection, and market-ready presentation.Advanced NutrientsCannabis-specific nutrient and cultivation company providing fertilizers, biostimulants, and commercial growing solutions to help cultivators improve plant performance, consistency, and overall production outcomes.UPI PanelsFacility infrastructure solutions supporting antimicrobial, durable, high-performance controlled environments.ProGuardPlant health expertise focused on pest and disease prevention, mitigation, and operational resilience.Kaya CoirPlant grow media provider who collaborates closely with traditional farmers to ensure high-quality materials and supports sustainable practices.A New Model for Industry CollaborationAs cannabis operations become more sophisticated, businesses increasingly need coordinated expertise rather than siloed services. The Core 7 reflects a more practical model for solving the operational realities cultivators face every day.By combining technical knowledge, operational experience, and educational outreach, the collaboration aims to become a trusted resource for operators seeking stronger outcomes across the cultivation lifecycle.For opportunities including demos and free samples, visit https://www.growworld.com/trials

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