Kleinschmidt Recognized for Excellence in Workplace Culture and Employee Experience

Zweig Best Firms to Work for 2026

This recognition reflects the commitment of our employee-owners, the strength of our culture, and our ongoing focus on creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered” — Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer at Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD , ME, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates has been recognized by the Zweig Group as a winner of the 2026 Best Firm to Work For Award, earning rankings of 15th and 30th in Firm Size and Multidiscipline Categories, respectively.The award recognizes architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms that excel in workplace culture, employee experience, and organizational performance. Rankings are determined through a comprehensive assessment of workplace practices, benefits, retention rates, and direct employee feedback.“We are honored to once again be recognized among the industry’s best places to work,” said Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer at Kleinschmidt. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our employee-owners, the strength of our culture, and our ongoing focus on creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow. The feedback gathered through this process helps us as we work to continuously improve, highlighting key strengths that employees value that we should maintain and increase as well as ideas on areas where we could do better.”“The firms recognized this year have demonstrated a strong commitment to their employees and their workplace culture,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “Their ability to create environments where employees thrive is a key factor in their success and continued growth.”The Best Firms To Work For Award is one of the AEC industry’s most respected workplace honors, highlighting organizations that prioritize employee engagement, professional development, and a positive workplace environment.Award winners will be recognized during the 2026 ElevateAEC Conference and Awards Gala, where industry leaders from across the AEC profession will gather to celebrate excellence in firm management, leadership, and employee experience.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies with a focus on hydropower, fish passage, river restoration and other services that enhance the natural environment. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our clients’ objectives.For more than 60 years, Kleinschmidt has delivered practical solutions to complex challenges involving energy, water, and the environment. Our goal is to bring these critical resources into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com About Zweig GroupZweig Group is the leading provider of management consulting, research, publishing, and education services for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. Through research, benchmarking, strategic consulting, and professional development programs, Zweig Group helps AEC firms improve performance, strengthen culture, and achieve long-term success.

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