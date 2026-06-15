Bidding Opens at $9M for Rare Napa Valley Vineyard Estate via Concierge Auctions’ New Global Wine & Vineyards Division

42-acre St. Helena estate and winery to sell in cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country

Bringing the first property to market through this new division is an exciting milestone, and our platform is uniquely suited to showcase an asset of this caliber to a global audience...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding is officially open at $9M for a rare Napa Valley vineyard estate with extensive winery entitlements and a private residence in the heart of St. Helena, CA. Set on more than 42 acres along the valley floor and Napa River, Benessere Vineyards is the inaugural offering of Concierge Auctions’ new Global Wine & Vineyard Division––the only auction platform dedicated exclusively to winery, vineyard, and wine-country real estate worldwide. Originally listed for $19 million in cooperation with Jamie Spratling and Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country, bidding will culminate online via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

“This is a category that’s been hiding in plain sight for years––comprising some of the most complex and compelling real estate in the world,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-founder of Concierge Auctions. “Bringing the first property to market through this new division is an exciting milestone, and our platform is uniquely suited to showcase an asset of this caliber to a global audience and create the level of visibility and competition it deserves.”

Concierge Auctions continues to expand its specialty services, building on more than $5 billion in historic global sales across 35 countries and 46 U.S. states. The new Global Wine & Vineyard Division formalizes the firm’s long-standing experience transacting vineyard estates and winery properties, combining that expertise with a database of nearly one million high-net-worth buyers worldwide.

“Wine estates represent a distinct and highly nuanced segment of the luxury market,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “This division allows us to more directly connect qualified buyers with these properties––delivering the same speed, transparency, and certainty our platform is known for, now tailored to a category that hasn’t had a true global auction solution.”

Established in the 1990s by the Benish family, Benessere Vineyards offers privacy and scale just minutes from downtown St. Helena. Approximately 29 acres of planted vines stretch across the valley floor, complemented by a working winery, tasting room, and more than 6,300 square feet of residential living with panoramic views of Napa Valley.

A gated drive winds through vineyard rows to an estate featuring two residences connected by covered porches, positioned to maximize vineyard and mountain views while maintaining separation from winery operations. The property includes a covered crush pad, tank and barrel rooms, office space, and a dedicated public tasting room with an outdoor tasting area surrounded by estate vineyards. Pre-WDO entitlements support future expansion, offering flexibility for both lifestyle buyers and experienced operators.

“Opportunities of this scale––with established vineyard operations, entitlements, and residential living––all in St. Helena are exceptionally limited,” said Nick Leonard, CRO of Concierge Auctions. “It’s a natural fit as the first property to launch this division, and our platform is designed to bring the right buyers together in a competitive, time-defined environment.”

“This is a truly special offering that captures the essence of Napa Valley living and winemaking,” Jamie Spratling added. “From its valley floor setting along the Napa River and dual residences to its existing operations and future potential, the estate presents a rare combination of lifestyle, legacy, and business opportunity. We’re proud to partner with Concierge Auctions to present it to buyers worldwide.”

“Our parents created a legacy here that our family has cherished for decades,” said John Benish, who is selling the home along with his four siblings. “Now, it’s time for a new owner to build on that foundation and write the next chapter.”

Known as the heart of Napa Valley, St. Helena is home to world-class dining, wineries, and boutique retail, with destinations such as The Charter Oak, PRESS Restaurant, and Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch nearby. The property is approximately 75 miles from San Francisco, with convenient access via Napa County Airport.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography credited to Ned Bonzi and Daniel Wilson.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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