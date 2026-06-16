Atlanta Plastic Surgeon on the 'Do’s' and 'Don’ts' for Breast Lift Recovery

Board-certified plastic surgeon John Connors, MD, FACS shares expert tips for a safe and satisfactory recovery period following breast lift surgery.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovering from breast lift surgery requires patience, preparation, and a commitment to following medical guidance. Dr. John Connors, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta , emphasizes that understanding the recovery process is key to achieving safe, healthy, and satisfactory outcomes. Knowing what to expect and how to respond during the healing period can make a significant difference in both the recovery timeline and final result.Follow Post-Operative Instructions and Attend All Follow-Up AppointmentsCarefully following all post-operative instructions provided by a surgeon is one of the most critical components of a successful recovery. These instructions are often individualized to each patient's procedure and overall health, and typically cover wound care, medication schedules, and activity limitations. Attending every scheduled follow-up appointment is equally important, as these visits allow the surgical team to monitor the healing process, identify any early signs of complications, and adjust the post-operative plan if necessary. Even when a patient feels well, follow-up visits serve an important clinical purpose and should not be skipped.Prioritize Rest, Wear a Surgical Bra, and Stay HydratedWhether recovering from a breast lift as a standalone procedure or as part of a mommy makeover , Dr. Connors notes that rest is a fundamental part of this process. In the early weeks following surgery, limiting activity allows the body to direct its energy toward tissue repair. Patients are generally advised to sleep on their back with the upper body slightly elevated, which can help minimize swelling and reduce pressure on the surgical site. Wearing a surgical bra as directed by the surgical team provides structural support to the healing tissue, helps manage post-operative swelling, and assists the breasts in settling into their new position. Adequate hydration and a balanced diet also play a supportive role in recovery, contributing to tissue repair and overall well-being.What to Avoid During Breast Lift RecoveryUnderstanding what to avoid is just as important as following recommended care steps. Returning to physical activity, such as exercise, heavy lifting, or strenuous tasks, before receiving clearance from a surgeon can disrupt healing, increase swelling, or place stress on incision sites. Sleeping on the side or stomach too early in recovery can similarly strain healing tissue and should be avoided until a surgeon confirms it is appropriate. The use of tobacco or nicotine products during recovery is strongly discouraged, as nicotine constricts blood vessels and can meaningfully impair circulation and tissue healing. Patients should also be attentive to any changes in their recovery, including unusual swelling, redness, discharge, or fever, and contact their surgical team promptly if any of these occur.The Role of Patient Compliance in Recovery OutcomesDr. Connors underscores that patient adherence to post-operative guidelines is one of the strongest predictors of a smooth recovery and satisfactory surgical outcome. This holds true whether the breast lift was performed with traditional techniques or with the SAFELipoframing approach — which utilizes liposuction of the lateral chest and axilla — as core recovery principles remain consistent across both. While timelines and individual experiences can vary, the essentials of rest, proper support, hydration, and close communication with the surgical team remain constant throughout the process. Patients who approach recovery with the same care and intention they brought to their decision to have surgery are generally better positioned to heal well and maintain their results long term.About John Connors, MD, FACSDr. John Connors is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Atlanta, offering a comprehensive range of breast, body, and facial procedures. He earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine, completed a seven-year general surgery residency at Dartmouth College's Geisel Medical School, and went on to complete an advanced fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Connors is the only surgeon in the southeast to offer Precision Vision 4D Patient Imaging, and he is regularly invited to speak and teach at nationally recognized plastic surgery meetings. His expertise has been featured on CBS, 11Alive, and in numerous high-profile publications, and he has been selected to participate in multiple clinical trials evaluating outcomes in breast and body procedures. He has been named "Best Plastic Surgeon" by Newsweek Magazine and has received "Top Doctor" distinctions from both Castle Connollyand Atlanta Magazine. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, and Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Connors is available for interview upon request.For more information about Plastic Surgery Group of Atlanta, visit plasticsurgerygroupatl.com, follow facebook.com/drconnors, or instagram.com/plasticsurgerygroupofatlanta.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.plasticsurgerygroupatl.com/breast-lift/atlanta-plastic-surgeon-on-the-dos-and-donts-for-breast-lift-recovery/ ###Plastic Surgery Group of Atlanta2710 Old Milton Pkwy, Ste 175Alpharetta, GA 30009(404) 348-4456Rosemont Media

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