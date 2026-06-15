Association of Water Technologies Selects Momentum Association Management as New Management Partner

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Momentum's innovative "Bring Your Own Executive" structure keeps Executive Director Matt Coffindaffer in place to serve as the association's leader.

After a thorough review, the board and I felt Momentum was the right fit for where AWT is headed.” — Matt Coffindaffer, CAE

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum Association Management announced today that the Association of Water Technologies (AWT) has selected Momentum as its new association management partner, effective today.The partnership operates under Momentum's "Bring Your Own Executive" (BYOE) model, allowing AWT Executive Director Matt Coffindaffer, MBA, CAE, to continue leading the organization while Momentum provides operations, administration, and member services support.AWT is the leading trade association representing companies and professionals in the industrial and commercial water treatment industry. The organization serves water treatment professionals across North America and beyond through technical education, certification, advocacy, and a strong professional community."AWT has strong leadership and a clear sense of where it's headed," said Matthew Ott, M.S., FASAE, CAE, CMP, AAiP, Co-Founder and CEO of Momentum Association Management. "Our role is to put the right infrastructure behind that leadership so the executive director and the board can keep their focus on serving the members and the industry. We're not replacing what's already working. We're adding capacity behind it."Under the agreement, Coffindaffer will remain the primary leader and public face of the association, while Momentum supports membership operations, finance and accounting, meetings and events, technology administration, communications, and governance out of its new Arlington, Virginia office."After a thorough review, the board and I felt Momentum was the right fit for where AWT is headed," said Coffindaffer. "The BYOE structure gives us the scale and systems of a full AMC while keeping the continuity our members and partners count on.""BYOE works when an association wants the infrastructure of an AMC without changing the executive relationship members already trust," Ott added. "Matt has the experience and the relationships. We add the systems and the capacity around that."AWT joins Momentum's fast-growing portfolio of clients, spanning trade and professional associations of all sizes across a range of industries.About the Association of Water Technologies The Association of Water Technologies represents companies and professionals engaged in industrial and commercial water treatment. AWT supports the industry through technical training and certification, advocacy, its annual convention and exposition, and ongoing professional development opportunities. Learn more at awt.org.About Momentum Association Management Momentum Association Management is a boutique association management company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with offices in Coeur d'Alene, ID and Arlington, VA. Co-founded by Joe Sapp and Matt Ott, Momentum provides full-service management, strategic consulting, and customized operational support to trade and professional associations of all sizes across a range of industries. Learn more at www.momentumamc.com

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