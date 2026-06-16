Infosys McCamish and ProComp Consulting Collaborate to Deliver Seamless Integration for Life and Annuity Carriers

API-enabled integration connects illustration, digital new business, underwriting, and inforce servicing to create a streamlined, data-driven experience

By enabling seamless connectivity between illustration, new business, and inforce servicing, we help carriers reduce friction and create a more consistent experience across the insurance lifecycle.” — Joe Alaimo, President and CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProComp Consulting Inc. (ProComp), a provider of insurance technology and consulting services, and Infosys McCamish, a U.S.-based insurance platform and services provider, today announced a seamless integration between the ProComp Illustration System and the Infosys McCamish digital New Business & Underwriting (NBUW) platform.

This collaboration enables life and annuity carriers to connect illustration, eApplication, underwriting, policy issue, and inforce servicing within a unified

digital workflow.

The integrated solution connects ProComp’s advanced illustration and distribution technology with the Infosys McCamish NBUW platform through API-enabled data exchange. Information captured at the point of sale flows directly into the new business and underwriting process, reducing duplicate data entry, improving submission accuracy, and accelerating processing timelines.

By digitally linking illustration and new business intake, carriers can streamline operations from initial client engagement through underwriting and policy issuance. The integration also extends into inforce servicing, supporting compliant policy reviews, service transactions, and inforce illustrations using consistent data and branding.

“Carriers are under increasing pressure to modernize operations while improving advisor and customer experience,” said Joe Alaimo, Chief Executive Officer, ProComp Consulting Inc. “By enabling seamless connectivity between illustration, new business, and inforce servicing, we help carriers reduce friction, improve straight through processing, and create a more consistent and compliant experience across the insurance lifecycle.”

The integration supports configurable rules, automated workflows, and real-time visibility across stakeholders, improving coordination among advisors, underwriters, and operations teams. With data flowing across systems in a structured and transparent manner, carriers can enhance compliance oversight, reduce manual intervention, and improve turnaround times.

This collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to open, interoperable technology ecosystems that support operational efficiency and digital transformation within the life and annuity industry.

About Infosys McCamish Systems

Infosys McCamish is a U.S.-based provider of insurance technology platforms and services that help carriers digitize new business, streamline underwriting, and optimize policy administration. Its VPAS® platform supports millions of policies across leading life and annuity carriers worldwide. Infosys McCamish is a subsidiary of Infosys BPM, a global leader in business process management and technology-enabled services.

About ProComp Consulting Inc.

ProComp Consulting Inc. is an InsurTech and consulting firm specializing in cloud-based illustration, distribution enablement, and modernization services for life and annuity carriers. The firm’s consultants bring deep actuarial and insurance technology expertise across pricing, policy-holder tax, and implementation and conversion of administration and illustration systems. For more information, visit www.procompconsulting.ca.

VPAS® is a registered trademark of Infosys McCamish Systems, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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