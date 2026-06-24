Speedify Launches the Starlink Index, the First Continuously Updated Public Dataset on Real-World Starlink Performance

Drawing on anonymized data from thousands of active Starlink users worldwide, the free public resource tracks latency, uptime, dish health and pairing behavior.

Starlink is real infrastructure now. Businesses and investors are making serious decisions based on it. They deserve real data. We can see the latency spikes, the satellite handoffs, the uptime gaps.” — Alex Gizis, CEO of Speedify

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speedify, the leading channel-bonding software used by thousands of Starlink customers worldwide, today launched the Speedify Starlink Index: a free, continuously updated public dataset tracking how Starlink actually performs in the field. Updated weekly from passive telemetry across thousands of active user connections in more than 100 countries, the Index publishes latency, jitter, packet loss, uptime, and dish health — reflecting real conditions, not controlled tests or speed-test snapshots.

With Starlink at the center of SpaceX’s revenue story and Amazon’s Leo preparing to enter the commercial LEO market independent performance data has never been more valuable for businesses, investors, and researchers evaluating satellite internet.

“There’s no shortage of opinions about Starlink, but very little publicly available data on how it actually performs for real users day to day,” said Alex Gizis, CEO of Speedify. “We have thousands of Starlink connections running through our software. We can see the latency spikes, the satellite handoffs, the uptime gaps. We thought that data should be public.”

What the Index Tracks

Latency & Reliability: Median and 95th percentile round-trip latency across active connections, including visibility into the spikes that occur during Starlink’s satellite handoff cycle, and overall connection availability over time.

Dish Health: Sky obstruction rates, pointing alignment, and hardware model distribution across thousands of individual dishes, drawn from Starlink’s local API, a window into how real installations are actually performing.

Pairing Behavior: What connections users run alongside Starlink, and in what proportions. The Index consistently finds that the majority of Starlink users on Speedify also maintain at least one other internet connection, such as cellular or cable, pointing to real-world demand for bonded, always-on connectivity.

Methodology: Passive measurement only. No speed tests, no lab conditions. Connection-health telemetry is aggregated across users before publication. Nothing on the Index can identify an individual user, dish, or location.

Why Speedify Is Uniquely Positioned to Publish This Data

Speedify’s channel-bonding software sits between users and their internet connections, giving it passive visibility into real-world performance that neither Starlink nor third-party testing tools can replicate at scale. Unlike speed tests, which measure peak performance under ideal conditions, Speedify’s telemetry reflects the ordinary day of a connection: the satellite handoffs, the obstruction events, the latency variance that real users experience.

The company has run multiple Starlink dishes on its own Philadelphia rooftop for years and built a dedicated Starlink network emulator — used internally to simulate satellite handoffs, packet loss, and latency variation — to continuously improve its software. The Index is the natural public extension of that investment.

“We built the emulator because we were tired of finding bugs in the field that we couldn’t reproduce in the lab,” said Gizis. “Starlink is real infrastructure now. Businesses and investors are making serious decisions based on it. They deserve real data.”

About Speedify

Speedify is a channel-bonding VPN that combines multiple internet connections, including Starlink, 5G, DSL, and cable, into a single faster, more reliable connection. Used by live streamers, broadcasters, remote workers, and enterprises worldwide, Speedify is available on all major platforms. Learn more at speedify.com.

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