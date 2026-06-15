Kicking Horse Mountain Resort unleashes Summer and Winter Adventure Experiences

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Bike Park Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Via Ferrata Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Boo the Bear

Experience Real Mountain Adventure This Summer

One of North America's top adventure ski area's is unleashing new experiences, major events and winter upgrades. This summer we challenge you to try one of the coolest Via Ferrata's in North America.” — Powder Matt Mosteller

GOLDEN, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer has kicked off. Visit Boo at the Grizzly Bear Refuge and ride the Golden Eagle Express to the alpine to take in the vistas and dine at Eagles Eye Restaurant. No crowds, no noise, no distractions, just Rocky Mountain Peaks views for days.Bike Park improvements are now underway for Buffalo Jump, Jump Line, Swamp Donkey, Kranky Pants and more to come. Bike Park opens June 19th.Via Ferrata is back in action - 3 routes, 1 summit, experience of a lifetime! Tentatively opens June 19th, depending on snow levels.Dunbar Summer Series - over 200 racers descend on KH Bike Park for Canada Cup DH racing. Happening July 13th-15th.Mountain Run Series sponsored by HH and Pit Viper - come run the alpine this summer. Look for dates in July, August and September.Live N Local Music Series by Corona - this summer enjoy some tunes by local Golden artists at the Corona Alpine Patio. Select dates in June, July, August, and September.Eagles Eye Restaurant presents the Summer Dinner Series - watch for 4 special events each with unique themes and menus, including the ever popular Perseid Meteor Shower Dinner and Stargazing Night.Summer at Kicking Horse is on now and goes until September 27th. Visit www.kickinghorseresort.com for full details and to purchase tickets.Winter Improvements UnderwayBrushing and Glading - building off last year's successful program, skiers and riders will see improvements to more lower and mid-mountain terrain as the team and machines get after it this summer.Snowcat fleet getting upgraded - We have purchased a brand-new Prinoth Bison S and are also upgrading our fleet by replacing one of our existing free-grooming machines. These additions will greatly improve the reliability and consistency of our nightly grooming operations. Also arriving this winter will be a Prinoth Husky, a smaller machine that will allow us to regularly groom the Milly Goat Traverse out to Super Bowl.And of course, the big news - the new Pioneer Express lift coming in 2027-28. Project work is now underway with the team finalizing the construction plan. The old Pioneer chair will be decommissioned after this coming winter season. Construction of the new lift will really kick off in Spring 2027, with installation planned for the fall and a target opening day in December. Follow our social media channels for ongoing progress updates.Go For Adventure.For more information on all activities and sales mentioned, please visit our website.

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