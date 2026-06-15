FLEOA Applauds Enactment of the Secure America Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) today welcomed the enactment of the Secure America Act, landmark legislation providing critical funding for the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other homeland security operations through Fiscal Year 2029.The legislation, which passed Congress last week and was signed into law by President Donald Trump on June 10, provides long-term funding intended to strengthen border security, immigration enforcement, investigative operations, and homeland security efforts across the federal government.“Since fiscal year 2026 began more than eight months ago, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association has urged Congress to provide full operational funding for the Department of Homeland Security and the brave men and women working every day on the front lines to ensure our safety and security. Protecting the homeland requires more than rhetoric. It requires funding, stability, and a commitment to those who take the oath and stand watch on our behalf. We applaud those in Congress who’ve never lost sight of these truths, and appreciate the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Thune, Speaker Johnson, and others in advancing S. 2, the ‘Secure America Act.’”With the legislation now signed into law, FLEOA said the measure represents an important investment in the federal law enforcement workforce and the agencies tasked with protecting the homeland.Federal law enforcement officers continue to face growing operational demands, from securing the nation's borders and combating transnational criminal organizations to investigating human trafficking, financial crimes, cyber threats, and other threats to public safety. FLEOA has consistently advocated for stable funding, adequate staffing, modern technology, and the resources necessary for officers to effectively carry out these missions.FLEOA thanks President Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Speaker Mike Johnson, and members of Congress who supported the legislation and worked to advance it through the legislative process.The association remains committed to advocating on behalf of the federal law enforcement community and ensuring the men and women who serve on the front lines have the tools, support, and resources necessary to protect the American people.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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