Groundbreaking reports on PFAS in products are due three months from today

As part of a nation-leading pollution prevention law known as Amara’s Law, manufacturers from around the world are beginning to report on the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in products sold in Minnesota, including online sales. Reports on which products contain intentionally added PFAS, a description of the product, the purposes/functions that PFAS play in the product, and the amount and name of each type of PFAS are due in three months on Sept. 15, 2026. This information will be the largest public disclosure of PFAS use. All information except trade secrets will be public. Manufacturers needing more time may request a 90-day extension.

PFAS are nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment. The first stage of Amara’s Law took effect in 2025, when eleven categories of new products sold in Minnesota, such as carpets, cookware, dental floss, and menstrual products, were required to be made without PFAS.

Reporting on PFAS use in products is foundational for developing safer alternatives, informing businesses and consumers, and guiding progress toward phasing out all nonessential PFAS use in Minnesota by 2032. Reducing PFAS use will prevent pollution and protect human health, the environment, and our economy in the long term.

“Given the potential negative health impacts associated with PFAS exposure, it is important that people have access to clear information about PFAS in products," said Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Myra Kunas. "Requiring manufacturers to report the use of PFAS in their products will allow consumers to make informed decisions, reduce exposure, and protect their health.”

“Understanding which products contain PFAS and why is a critical step toward reducing PFAS pollution entering the environment,” said Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Katrina Kessler. “With PFAS pollution cleanup cost estimates in the billions, we must prioritize PFAS pollution prevention through this reporting program and phasing out all but essential uses of “forever chemicals.”

There is a risk of PFAS pollution and human exposure every time a product containing PFAS is made, used, and even decades after it is thrown away, so knowing which products contain PFAS is a critical step toward phasing out nonessential use of these chemicals.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) expects over 5,000 manufacturers to report on PFAS use in their products. Already, over 700 companies have registered in the state’s PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM), and over 30 companies have successfully submitted reports months ahead of schedule. PFAS in product reports filed in PRISM may also satisfy requirements from other states.

The reporting requirements are part of Amara’s Law, which was signed into law by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in May 2023. Additional reporting details were established through a rulemaking process in which over 90 individuals participated. These participants represented hundreds of manufacturers, organizations, researchers, and Tribal Nations.

Reports from manufacturers receiving extensions are due by Dec. 14, 2026, giving manufacturers over three years to assemble data since Amara’s Law was passed and up to nearly eleven months to enter data since the release of PRISM. Products currently for sale but manufactured before July 2023 need not be reported.

The MPCA is supporting manufacturers through:

extending the due date, which is now Sept. 15, 2026

upgrades and enhancements to PRISM

instructions and guidance documents

how-to videos

technical support, including one-on-one video support

forms to request a one-time 90-day due date extension or a waiver if the required information is already public

Manufacturers are encouraged to begin data entry in PRISM soon to take advantage of technical support well ahead of the due date. Extension and waiver requests must be postmarked by Aug. 16, 2026.

PFAS in product reports are available to the public in PRISM after a MPCA staff review. Except for trade secret data, anyone can access PRISM reports without an account.

The MPCA thanks everyone who contributed to the PFAS in products rule, those who have provided feedback on PRISM, and those reporting PFAS in products.

For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit the MPCA’s PFAS in products reporting webpage.