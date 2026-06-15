Oregon Department of Human Services highlights awareness and reporting on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Abuse can happen to anyone. On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is recognized each year on June 15, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is urging everyone to learn the signs of abuse and how to report it.

“World Elder Abuse Awareness Day reminds us that everyone can play a role in making our communities safer,” said Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Ph.D., Director of the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities. “By learning the signs of abuse, and speaking up when we experience, see or suspect abuse, we can make a difference.”

Every year, thousands of older adults in Oregon experience some form of abuse. Most alleged victims of abuse are women, and most reported victims are between the ages of 65 and 89. Abuse affects older adults from every community and background; more than one-third of alleged victims who report their race identify as something other than white.

LGBTQIA2S+ older adults experience higher risk. A statewide study found that nearly a quarter of LGBTQIA2S+ older adults surveyed had experienced abuse in the past year, yet more than three ‑quarters did not report it.

Recognizing the signs of abuse

Abuse can come from anyone including partners, family members, caregivers or strangers. Warning signs may include:

Physical: Unexplained injuries or physical signs of punishment or restraint.

Emotional: Anxiety, depression, or behavior changes.

Neglect: Poor hygiene, bedsores, weight loss or unsafe living conditions.

Abandonment: A dependent person left alone.

Sexual: Withdrawal, distress or physical symptoms.

Financial: Unexplained bank transactions, late bill payments or missing assets.

How to report suspected abuse

Anyone can report suspected abuse. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

For non-emergencies:

Visit the ODHS abuse reporting webpage for information and resources

Call the Oregon SAFEline at 1‑855‑503‑SAFE (7233). Callers may be asked to leave a message and will receive a return call.

On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, ODHS reaffirms its commitment to protecting older adults and ensuring that every person, regardless of age, identity, or background, can live with dignity, safety, and respect.