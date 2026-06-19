Countertop Marketing Co. Rebrands as Project Perks, Expanding Its Marketing Platform to All Home Improvement Companies

Project Perks Logo Project Perks Dashboard Overview Project Perks Review Management

New website launches Friday, June 19, 2026, bringing social media, lead generation, and review management together in one AI-powered platform

Our clients were telling us the same thing again and again: they wanted one place to manage the marketing that actually brings in jobs.” — Stephen Alberts, CEO & Founder of Project Perks

SOUTHPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Perks, formerly Countertop Marketing Co., today announced a full company rebrand alongside the launch of its new website, projectperks.com. The change reflects an expanded mission: to serve the entire home improvement industry rather than focusing solely on the stone countertop niche.

For years, Countertop Marketing Co. helped stone fabrication and installation businesses across the country grow through digital marketing. As more home improvement companies in adjacent trades sought the same support, the company recognized an opportunity to broaden its reach. The new Project Perks brand opens the platform to all kinds of home improvement companies, from full remodelers to the trades that handle countertops, cabinets, flooring, and more.

Project Perks helps home improvement companies win more jobs by handling their social media, leads, and reviews in one place. Rather than juggling separate tools and vendors, companies get a single platform that keeps their marketing organized and working for them. The platform is also continually expanding, with new AI assistants being added to handle more of each company's marketing over time, so the system keeps growing alongside the businesses that use it.

"Our clients were telling us the same thing again and again: they wanted one place to manage the marketing that actually brings in jobs," said Stephen Alberts, CEO & Founder of Project Perks. "The countertop industry will always be close to our roots, but the challenges we solve are shared across the entire home improvement world. Project Perks reflects that bigger vision, and the new platform is built to keep delivering more value as we add new capabilities."

The new website goes live on Friday, June 19, 2026, giving home improvement companies a first look at the rebranded platform and the tools available to them.

-----------------------------------

About Project Perks

Project Perks is a marketing platform built for home improvement companies. It helps businesses get more jobs by managing their social media, leads, and reviews in one place, supported by a growing suite of AI assistants that take on more of the marketing workload over time. Formerly known as Countertop Marketing Co., Project Perks brings years of industry experience to a broader audience across the home improvement sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.