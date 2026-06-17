Cure HHT Canada Launches as Part of a Growing International Commitment to HHT Care, Research, and Advocacy

Newly strengthened organization will work alongside Cure HHT to improve diagnosis, care, and connection for the Canadian HHT community

The launch of Cure HHT Canada represents an important step...in building that support across Canada, while deepening our shared collaborative commitment to diagnosis, care, research, and connection.” — Marianne Clancy, Chief Executive Officer of Cure HHT

MONKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cure HHT is proud to announce the launch of Cure HHT Canada , a dedicated organization serving individuals and families affected by hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT) across Canada.HHT is a genetic blood vessel disorder that can affect multiple organs, including the nose, lungs, brain, liver, and gastrointestinal tract. While its most visible symptom is often recurrent nosebleeds, HHT can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications when left undiagnosed or untreated. Despite its impact, HHT remains widely underrecognized with an estimated 80 percent affected still undiagnosed, leaving many patients and families searching for answers, specialized care, and community support.Cure HHT Canada will help address that gap by expanding awareness, strengthening community education, and supporting efforts to improve access to knowledgeable HHT care throughout Canada.“Families impacted by HHT deserve clear information, expert guidance, and a community that understands what they are navigating,” said Cure HHT Chief Executive Officer Marianne Clancy. “The launch of Cure HHT Canada represents an important step forward in building that support across Canada, while deepening our shared collaborative commitment to diagnosis, care, research, and connection.”Over the past year, Cure HHT has worked closely with the board of Cure HHT Canada to support the organization’s growth and readiness. Through shared resources, leadership, and collaboration, Cure HHT Canada is now positioned to serve as a trusted national voice for the Canadian HHT community.The organization will focus on increasing public and healthcare provider awareness of HHT, connecting patients and families with reliable resources, supporting critical research, advocacy and education efforts, and working alongside Cure HHT to advance the broader mission of improving lives and accelerating progress for everyone affected by HHT.“Cure HHT Canada was built from a deep understanding of what Canadian patients and families need: visibility, education, connection, and hope,” said Cure HHT Canada President Jane Wace. “We are honored to help grow this work in Canada and to stand with the global HHT community as we move toward earlier diagnosis, better care, and a future with more answers.”The launch comes at a critical time for the HHT community as Cure HHT announces the revised criteria for HHT Centers of Excellence across the United States and Canada and internationally—an essential effort created to help patients recognize symptoms, seek appropriate screening, and access specialized care faster.Together, Cure HHT and Cure HHT Canada will work to ensure that more families have the knowledge, resources, and support they need—no matter where they are in their HHT journey.To learn more about Cure HHT Canada, visit curehhtcanada.com ###About Cure HHT CanadaCure HHT Canada is dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia across Canada. Through education, awareness, advocacy, and community connection, Cure HHT Canada works to improve understanding of HHT, support earlier diagnosis, and help Canadians access reliable information and resources.About Cure HHTCure HHT is the leading advocacy organization dedicated to finding, treating, and curing hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia. For more than 30 years, Cure HHT has worked to advance patient care, accelerate research, increase awareness, and build a global community for individuals and families impacted by HHT. Through education, advocacy, research, and its international network of HHT Centers of Excellence, Cure HHT is committed to improving lives and driving progress toward a cure.

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