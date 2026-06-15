Sea Sprites and Self-Discovery: New YA Adventure Shares Timely Message for Teens

More than a swashbuckling adventure, A Sea of Ships and Souls blends high-seas thrills with a coming-of-age story about courage, honesty and chasing dreams that feel too big. Jordan S. Keller is a Cincinnati-based writer.

Award-winning author Jordan S. Keller’s new book, A Sea of Ships and Souls, was inspired by the idea that “a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.”

You’re often more equipped than you realize, and pushing through the fear is what helps you grow.” — Award-winning author Jordan S. Keller

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor,” and for award-winning author Jordan S. Keller, that idea lies at the heart of her new young adult adventure, A Sea of Ships and Souls. In a story shaped by challenge, choice and courage, Keller invites readers to consider what it really takes to grow — not in calm waters, but in the storms that test us.

“Jace doesn’t feel ready when the opportunity for adventure comes,” Keller said. “His first instinct is to turn it down. But I think that’s something we all experience. You’re often more equipped than you realize, and pushing through the fear is what helps you grow… even if an evil dread pirate is standing in your way.”

In A Sea of Ships and Souls, readers meet wannabe sailor Jace Kit, who dreams of adventures on the high seas, but life has kept him stuck on shore. Until that is, a mysterious Sea Sprite named Sable washes up, seeking his help to stop a dread pirate from killing the ocean queen and plunging the world into dark storms.

A little naive but equipped with a boyish grin that tends to get him out of most trouble, Jace believes in Sable’s magic, and she believes in his legendary trinket that marks him as the hero she needs … even though Jace knows it’s a fake.

More than a swashbuckling adventure, A Sea of Ships and Souls blends high-seas thrills with a coming-of-age story about courage, honesty and chasing dreams that feel too big.

“It’s a love letter to Pirates of the Caribbean, my fascination with sunsets over the ocean, and the thrill of crafting your own adventure alongside new friends,” Keller said.

Chosen as a hero by mistake, Jace sets sail with nothing but a handmade boat and a lie. With Jace's skilled sailing and Sable’s magic, the pair enters a competition to win a ship capable of catching the ruthless pirate. But the only thing darker than the inky depths of the mythical Remos Ocean are the Sea Sprite’s secrets, and Jace realizes too late his adventure might cost a price too high to pay.

Written with readers 12-18 in mind, A Sea of Ships and Souls is a bubbly blend of folklore, tarot readings and mythical sprites — perfect for fans of pirates, sea shanties, adventure and magic.

“I hope readers connect with Jace’s struggle,” Keller said. “He knows what he wants, but wonders if his dream is practical for his position in life. As we grow up, we can lose sight of that ‘dream job’ because it isn’t safe or what’s expected of us, but it’s important that we keep dreaming and working for what we want.”

About the Author

Jordan S. Keller is a Cincinnati-based author who, when not writing, works as a property manager for college rentals. She was born in Oklahoma, raised in Kentucky, and spent many summers on farms in Wisconsin, falling in love with stories and cheese. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism at Morehead State University, where she worked at the local radio station (MSPR) and was the managing editor for the school newspaper, both of which furthered her love of stories and the people who tell them.

Keller’s last book, Failing Gravity (released May 2025), received the following awards: Book Fest 2025 Best Cyber Punk, Book Fest 2025 Best Sci Fi Dystopian, International Impact Book Awards 2025 Best Young Adult Dystopian and the International Impact Book Awards 2025 Best Cyber Punk.

For more information, please visit www.jordanskellerauthor.com, or follow the author on Facebook (Jordan S Keller Author), Instagram (JordanSKellerAuthor) and TikTok (JordanSKellerAuthor).

A Sea of Ships and Souls

Publisher: The Wild Rose Press

Release Date: March 9, 2026

ISBN-13: ‎978-1509264605

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Sea-Ships-Souls-Jordan-Keller/dp/1509264604

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