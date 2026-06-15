Environmental Toxins, PFAS, and Chronic Inflammation: Free Educational Webinar for New Jersey Residents

The webinar comes as New Jersey residents are paying closer attention to environmental health issues affecting communities throughout the state.

MDLifespan and Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy Invite Residents Across the Tri-State Region to Learn About Environmental Health and Toxin Exposure

People are hearing more about toxins than ever before, but many don't know where to start. Our goal is to help people better understand exposures and what steps they can take.” — Dr. Paul Savage, Founder of MDLifespan

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concerns about environmental toxins are growing throughout New Jersey as residents become increasingly aware of issues ranging from PFAS contamination and drinking water quality to air pollution, industrial chemicals, and potential cancer clusters under investigation across the state.To help address questions from the public, MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com/newjersey ) and Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy ( www.tccompound.com ) will host a complimentary educational webinar focused on environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, and practical steps individuals can take to reduce everyday exposures.The virtual event, part of the Surviving a Toxic World educational series, will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 3:00 PM EST and feature Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan. The discussion will explore environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, and the growing interest in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), a physician-led protocol designed to remove and replace a portion of a patient's plasma.Register Now:Why Are Environmental Toxins Becoming a Growing Concern in New Jersey?The webinar comes as New Jersey residents are paying closer attention to environmental health issues affecting communities throughout the state.Earlier this year, state officials announced an investigation into a potential cancer cluster in Keyport, New Jersey, following concerns raised by residents about elevated cancer rates near a former landfill site containing industrial contaminants.The investigation highlights broader concerns that have existed throughout New Jersey for decades. From legacy industrial pollution to drinking water contamination and PFAS exposure, many residents are increasingly asking how environmental factors may impact long-term health and wellness.New Jersey has been a national leader in addressing PFAS contamination, becoming one of the first states to establish enforceable drinking water standards for several "forever chemicals" commonly found in water systems throughout the United States.What Are PFAS and Environmental Toxins?PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," are man-made compounds that have been used for decades in consumer products, industrial manufacturing, food packaging, stain-resistant materials, and firefighting foams.Because these chemicals do not readily break down in the environment, they can accumulate over time in water, soil, food systems, and the human body.Environmental toxins may also include heavy metals, mold toxins, air pollutants, pesticides, industrial chemicals, and microplastics that individuals encounter through daily life.How Can Environmental Exposures Affect Health?Research continues to explore how environmental exposures may contribute to inflammation and overall health.Many individuals are increasingly interested in understanding potential links between environmental toxins and concerns such as:Fatigue and low energyBrain fog and cognitive healthImmune system functionCardiovascular wellnessHealthy agingOverall inflammatory burden"People are hearing more about toxins than ever before, but many don't know where to start," said Dr. Paul Savage. "Our goal is to provide a practical, science-based discussion that helps people better understand environmental exposures, how they occur, and what proactive steps they can take to support their health."What Will Participants Learn During the Webinar?During the live event, attendees will learn about:Common environmental toxins found in everyday lifePFAS and other contaminants making headlinesThe relationship between toxins and inflammationSources for practical strategies to reduce exposure at home and in daily routinesThe role of testing and biomarker evaluationEmerging approaches being explored in environmental health and personalized medicineAn introduction to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeLive audience questions and answers with Dr. Paul SavageThe webinar is designed for the general public and does not require any medical background. All attendees will receive a free digital copy of the Avoiding Toxins book written by Dr. Paul Savage.What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is a physician-led protocol that removes and replaces a portion of a patient's plasma. Because many environmental toxins, inflammatory compounds, and other substances circulate within plasma, interest in Therapeutic Plasma Exchange has grown among patients and healthcare providers seeking to better understand environmental health and inflammation.During the webinar, Dr. Savage will explain the science behind Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, how it differs from traditional approaches, and why it has become an area of increasing interest within personalized medicine and environmental health communities.Why Is Awareness Around Environmental Health Growing?Across the country, awareness of environmental health issues has increased significantly in recent years.From PFAS contamination and drinking water concerns to discussions around air quality, mold exposure, and industrial pollutants, many Americans are seeking trustworthy information about how environmental factors may influence health.According to organizers, the goal of the event is education."At Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy, we speak with patients every day who are looking for reliable information about health and wellness," said John Herr, RPh, CEO of Town & Country Compounding Pharmacy. "This webinar provides an opportunity for community members to hear directly from experts, ask questions, and learn more about an important topic that affects all of us."Event Details: Surviving a Toxic World – New Jersey EditionSurviving a Toxic World: New Jersey EditionDate: Tuesday, June 16, 2026Time: 3:00 PM ESTFormat: Free Virtual Educational WebinarRegister Here:For more information about MDLifespan's New Jersey location, visit www.mdlifespan.com/newjersey About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to helping people better understand the impact of environmental toxins and chronic inflammation on long-term health. Through physician oversight, advanced biomarker testing, patient education, and personalized protocols, MDLifespan is working to raise awareness about environmental health while helping individuals make more informed healthcare decisions.About Town & Country Compounding PharmacyTown & Country Compounding is a triple-accredited specialty compounding pharmacy located in Ramsey, NJ, licensed to serve patients across multiple states. With a focus on personalized medicine, the pharmacy specializes in customized formulations across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including hormone health, IV therapy, pain management, ophthalmology, veterinary care, and more. Town & Country's clinical team works closely with prescribers and patients to develop individualized solutions that address unique needs and go beyond what commercial pharmaceuticals can offer. For more information, visit www.tccompounding.com

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