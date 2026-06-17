Humanetics’ HITEC Sensors Achieves AS9100D Design and Production Certification at ITAR-Registered U.S. Facility

This certification validates HITEC as a serious U.S.-based partner for aerospace and defense

Design and Production-scope qualification opens U.S. based sensor supply to sixth-generation fighter, autonomous platforms, vertical lift and aerospace programs

AS9100D design and production certification means HITEC U.S. can now support our aerospace and defense customers across the full program lifecycle” — George Low, General Manager of HITEC Sensors

CHELMSFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HITEC Sensor Developments a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of custom strain gauge force and torque sensors, part of Humanetics Sensors, today announced that its U.S. facility has achieved AS9100D Design and production certification, the internationally recognized quality management standard for aerospace and defense manufacturing.The certification qualifies HITEC U.S. to supply sensors into aerospace and defense applications, in addition to the company's established role in flight test instrumentation, structural test, and certification testing. Coming at a moment when U.S. aerospace and defense procurement is prioritizing domestic supply, the credential positions HITEC to support next-generation programs including sixth-generation fighter aircraft, autonomous collaborative platforms, future vertical lift, advanced composite commercial airframes, and supersonic flight.The certification expands HITEC's AS9100-certified aerospace manufacturing capability into the United States, complementing the company's established AS9100-certified operations in Sri Lanka, which have supported aerospace programs since 2009. The achievement strengthens HITEC's ability to provide customers with additional supply chain flexibility, domestic manufacturing options, and expanded capacity for aerospace and defense applications.As an ITAR registered organization, HITEC supports programs requiring compliant handling of export-controlled technical data, secure engineering collaboration, and U.S.-based manufacturing for sensitive aerospace and defense applications.George Low, General Manager of HITEC Sensors, said:“AS9100D design and production certification means HITEC U.S. can now support our aerospace and defense customers across the full program lifecycle — from prototype instrumentation through certification testing through production aircraft delivery. It is a meaningful step change in what we can offer to the primes and Tier 1 suppliers building America's next generation of aerospace platforms.”AS9100D extends ISO 9001 with aerospace-specific requirements covering risk management, configuration control, product traceability to the individual component level, counterfeit parts prevention, and product safety.Barnaby Loehnis, President of Humanetics Sensors, added:“This certification is an important milestone for HITEC Sensors U.S. and for the wider Humanetics Sensors group. It validates HITEC as a serious U.S.-based partner for the aerospace and defense primes leading the modernization of America's air power, and it opens the door to broader collaboration across our group, combining HITEC's custom strain gauge and force sensing expertise with Fibercore's specialized optical fibers which are used in navigational gyroscopes and other sensing applications including structural health monitoring of composite airframes.”HITEC Sensors traces its aerospace pedigree to over 50 years of custom force and torque sensor design, including specialty capabilities such as Rokide flame spray, ceramic strain gauging for high-temperature applications in critical aerospace engine development including supersonic regimes.The AS9100D certificate is available on request from HITEC Sensors. Aerospace and defense customers, primes, and Tier 1 suppliers are invited to contact HITEC's commercial team to discuss program requirements.About HITEC SensorsHITEC Sensors is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of high-performance custom sensing solutions for the world's most demanding applications. With over 50 years of expertise, HITEC delivers precision force, torque and strain measurement technologies across aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and energy sectors. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and an Aerospace design and manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka, HITEC is part of Humanetics Sensors. The company specializes in custom sensor design from concept through full system integration. Learn more at hitec.humaneticsgroup.com.About Humanetics SensorsHumanetics Sensors is a global provider of advanced sensing technologies, delivering precision measurement solutions for critical environments across aerospace, defense, biomedical, industrial, and energy sectors. The division comprises HITEC Sensors (custom force, torque, pressure, and strain measurement; U.S. and Sri Lanka), Fibercore (specialty optical fiber and fiber-optic sensing; U.K.), and OpTek (laser micromachining and photonics processing; U.K., U.S., and China). Combining expertise in precision micro-engineering, fiber-optic technologies, and custom sensor design, the division supports customers from concept development through deployment, enabling improved performance, reliability, and safety in complex systems.

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