DPS Graduates New Class of Texas State Troopers

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) welcomed 69 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from Recruit Class D-2025 during a graduation ceremony at Great Hills Baptist Church last week. This is the department’s 181st graduating class.

Class D-2025's keynote speaker was Texas State Senator Pete Flores, who addressed the graduating class and their families. During his remarks, Flores encouraged the new Troopers as they prepare to begin their careers serving and protecting communities across Texas.

“It’s a great honor to address this 181st graduating class of Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, as they are poised to begin serving Texans in the highest traditions of law enforcement,” said Senator Flores. “Protecting and serving Texans with integrity, excellence, teamwork and accountability is a recognized hallmark of this department’s great history – one these graduates will carry forward.”

Also in attendance were members of the Public Safety Commission, including Chairman Steven P. Mach and Commissioners Nelda Luce Blair, Dan Hord, III and Larry B. Long. DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin, Lt. Colonel Jason Taylor, Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson and other DPS leadership were also present to congratulate Class D-2025 and officially welcome them to DPS.

“Today marks the beginning of a remarkable career of service for these 69 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “The training they have completed has prepared them to meet the challenges of modern law enforcement with professionalism, integrity and courage. As they report to communities across Texas, they will carry forward the proud tradition of protecting and serving the people of this state.”

About the DPS Training Academy

During the 30-week in-resident Training Academy, Recruits receive more than 1,198 hours of instruction. Comprehensive training is taught by experts on various topics, including criminal and traffic law enforcement, crash investigation, crisis intervention, use of force, criminal investigations, communications, cultural diversity, fitness and wellness and emergency medical assistance.

Recruits also receive components of the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training to include trauma assessment, bleeding control and treatment of shock. The training prepares them to work as Highway Patrol Troopers anywhere in the state, including remote areas and extreme terrain.

Recruits conclude their rigorous training with the Field Training Exercise (FTX) – a culmination of scenarios and training events that simulate a potential day in the life of a Highway Patrol Trooper. Utilizing the skills and knowledge obtained throughout the Training Academy, Recruits participate in approximately 25 scenarios ranging from vehicle pursuits to compliant driver traffic stops.

Class D-2025 also participated in the traditional Legacy Run. The five-mile run departed early Wednesday morning from DPS headquarters and ended at the Texas State Capitol. DPS first implemented the run, which was originally an eight-mile route, in 2008 to mark the completion of the Training Academy. DPS Recruits are accompanied by their instructors, members of DPS leadership and oftentimes DPS retirees.

Here are some other class highlights:

Ages ranging from 21 to 51

20 military veterans (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force)

26 speak more than one language

Five graduates are DPS legacies

The newly commissioned Troopers will report to their duty stations across Texas on July 5.

You can view the graduation ceremony on the DPS YouTube page.

See additional photos from the ceremony of Class D-2025, here.

### (HQ 2026-66)