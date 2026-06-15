GRIECO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP SHARES TIPS FOR FIRST-TIME CAR BUYERS DURING GRADUATION SEASON

Family-owned dealer group offers guidance to help new drivers make informed purchasing decisions.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With graduation season underway and many young adults preparing to purchase their first vehicle, Grieco Automotive Group is sharing practical guidance to help first-time buyers navigate the car-buying process. From understanding total ownership costs to evaluating long-term transportation needs, automotive professionals say preparation can help buyers make more informed decisions and avoid common pitfalls.

For many graduates, a first car represents newfound independence and one of the first major financial decisions they'll make. Whether heading to college, entering the workforce, or relocating for a new opportunity, understanding the vehicle-buying process can help ensure a positive ownership experience.

"We've been a family business for 50 years, and we've had the privilege of helping generations of customers purchase their first vehicles," said Robert Grieco, Corporate Pre-Owned Director for Grieco Automotive Group. "Buying a car is a significant milestone. The more informed buyers are before they begin shopping, the more confident they'll feel throughout the process."

Six Things Every First-Time Car Buyer Should Know:

1. Know Your Total Budget — Not Just Your Monthly Payment

A vehicle's monthly payment is only one part of the equation. Buyers should also account for insurance, registration fees, fuel costs, maintenance, and repairs when determining affordability.

2. Understand the Difference Between New, Certified Pre-Owned and Used Vehicles

Each option offers distinct advantages. New vehicles typically include the latest technology and manufacturer warranties. Certified pre-owned vehicles are manufacturer-inspected and often include warranty coverage. Used vehicles can offer significant savings but may require additional research and inspection.

3. Consider Your Daily Driving Habits

The right vehicle depends largely on how it will be used. Commute length, driving conditions, passenger needs, cargo space, and parking considerations should all factor into the decision.

4. Don't Overlook Electric Vehicles

For drivers with predictable daily routines and access to charging, electric vehicles may provide long-term savings through reduced fuel and maintenance costs. Available federal, state, and local incentives may also make EV ownership more accessible.

5. Take a Thorough Test Drive

Experts recommend test-driving multiple vehicles and paying attention to visibility, braking, comfort, technology features, cargo capacity, and overall driving experience before making a final decision.

6. Think Beyond Today

A vehicle purchase often lasts several years. Buyers should consider how future changes — including career opportunities, relocation, graduate school, or family plans — could impact their transportation needs.

In addition to these considerations, automotive professionals encourage first-time buyers to compare financing options, obtain insurance quotes before purchasing, and research vehicle safety and reliability ratings.

For more information, visit www.griecocars.com.

About Grieco Automotive Group

Grieco Automotive Group is a family-owned automotive retailer dedicated to customer satisfaction. Founded in 1975 by Michael Grieco Sr. with the opening of a collision center in Rhode Island, the company has grown under the leadership of CEO Michael Grieco Jr. into one of the region's largest dealer groups. Today, Grieco operates dealerships in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, and California, representing brands including Ford, Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai, Acura, Chevrolet, Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Genesis, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan.

Beyond automotive sales and service, the Grieco family has supported numerous charitable initiatives over the past two decades, raising millions of dollars for organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Special Olympics, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and other nonprofit organizations.

For more information, visit www.griecocars.com.

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