TogetherWith Brings Culture, Creativity, and the Future of Brand Storytelling to Cannes Lions 2026

Santiago Puiggari Founding Partner, Heidi Singleton Chief Creative Officer, Florencia Franceschetti Miami Managing Director

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After presenting the consolidation of its agencies in Cannes last year, independent global creative powerhouse TogetherWith will host three featured panels during the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, exploring the intersection of culture, creativity, technology, and human connection.Two sessions will be co-produced with Indie Agency News at Le Jardin Secret, Cannes, while a third panel will be presented with Little Black Book at The LBB & Friends Beach at Plage Croisette Beach, of which TogetherWith is an official sponsor.Monday, June 22 — 8:20 p.m.at Le Jardin Secret, CannesFrom Holding Company to Human Brand: Unifying Culture at ScaleTogetherWith CCO Heidi Singleton discusses the agency’s transformation from a private equity holding company into a unified global network, sharing insights on scaling culture across teams spanning Louisville, Toronto, Buenos Aires, and Miami while balancing human creativity with machine intelligence.Tuesday, June 23 — 10:50 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.at Le Jardin Secret, CannesIn Zero Gravity: Taking Arts & Culture to SpaceAt a moment when space is once again entering the cultural mainstream, driven by advances in commercial spaceflight and milestone missions, this conversation offers a deeply grounded look at the practical realities of bringing brands into an entirely new category, with intentionality. We will interrogate the real-world challenges faced in generating credibility, earning media interest and building commercial momentum around a medium that is still being defined. Discover how to communicate value as the playbook is being written, what makes an enterprise willing to invest in an emerging platform and how to build long-term cultural relevance on the next frontier.This talk is anchored in Space Wonders first production Paraboles, the first multimedia performance designed for the medium of space, and the experience that the Spaceflight Institute has in training humans for this medium.Speakers: Florencia Franceschetti – TogetherWith, Miami Managing Director and Ugo Bonnet – Spaceflight Institute, CEOThursday, June 25 — 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.at Plage Croisette BeachWhat Brands Can Learn from the Rise of Latin CulturePresented with Little Black Book, Civil Mafia and LatiNation this panel examines how Latin culture has become a global force shaping music, media, and marketing — and what brands must understand to engage authentically with one of today’s most influential audiences.Speakers: Florencia Franceschetti – TogetherWith, Miami Managing Director, Florencia Palazzolo – Civil Mafia, Partnerships and Operations, and Gisella Fu-Ripp – LatiNation Media SVP of Sales, Strategic PartnershipFor attendance inquiries or to RSVP for any of the sessions above, please contact: cannes@togetherwith.comAbout TogetherWithTogetherWith is a global independent creative agency that combines human insight with machine intelligence to help brands build deeper cultural connection and long-term trust. Born between Toronto and Buenos Aires, the agency’s philosophy of “Creative Alchemy” blends technology, empathy, strategy, and creativity to build human brands that become cultural catalysts.

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