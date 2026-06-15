2026 Iola Car Show & Swap Meet Celebrates America's 250th Birthday

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Patriotism, Automotive Heritage, Social Media Stars, Hollywood Celebrities, and America's Strongest Swap Meet Come Together July 9-11

There's no better way to celebrate America's 250th Birthday than by bringing together the cars, stories, and people that define our nation's heritage.” — Joe Opperman, Executive Director of the Iola Car Show

IOLA, WI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As America celebrates its 250th Birthday, the Iola Car Show & Swap Meet invites enthusiasts from across the country to join one of the nation's largest and most celebrated automotive gatherings for a patriotic celebration unlike any other.From July 9-11, 2026, the Iola Car Show grounds will host thousands of collector vehicles, automotive enthusiasts, vendors, celebrities, special exhibits, live entertainment, family activities, and what many enthusiasts proudly call America's Strongest Swap Meet.Located on more than 300 acres in central Wisconsin, the Iola Car Show has become a summer tradition for generations of enthusiasts seeking rare parts, unique vehicles, automotive history, and unforgettable experiences. In 2026, that tradition takes on special significance as the event joins communities across the nation in celebrating America's Semiquincentennial.The 2026 event features an impressive lineup of automotive personalities, celebrities, attractions, and entertainment.Returning as a featured social media headliner is Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage. With millions of followers and viewers worldwide, Bieri has become one of the most recognizable figures in the automotive hobby through his adventures rescuing forgotten vehicles and bringing them back to life. Joining him is Shaun Umscheid, known to enthusiasts as the "What? Nooo Waaay Guy," whose enthusiasm and passion for automotive discoveries have made him a fan favorite throughout the collector car community.One of the most anticipated attractions of the weekend is the Sung Kang Drifter Experience. The Iola Car Show has been selected as an official stop on the promotional tour supporting the upcoming release of Kang's film, Drifter. The immersive experience will feature custom vehicles, automotive culture displays, celebrity appearances, and opportunities for fans to meet Kang, best known worldwide for portraying Han in the Fast & Furious franchise.Television legends Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl will also headline the event. Duffy is known for his iconic roles on Dallas and Man from Atlantis, while Purl has appeared in Happy Days, Matlock, The Office, and numerous stage and television productions. Both will participate in fan interactions and special appearances throughout the weekend.For more than five decades, the swap meet has been the backbone of the Iola experience. Thousands of vendors fill the grounds with automotive parts, vintage signage, automobilia, tools, collectibles, literature, and hard-to-find treasures that draw buyers and sellers from across North America. Whether searching for rare restoration components or simply enjoying the thrill of the hunt, enthusiasts continue to recognize Iola as America's Strongest Swap Meet.Beyond the swap meet, visitors can enjoy thousands of collector vehicles, the Car Corral marketplace, GearKids youth activities, live music, special exhibits, demonstrations, community displays, and a variety of family-friendly attractions spread throughout the grounds.The 2026 event will embrace the spirit of America's 250th Birthday with patriotic programming throughout the weekend. Each day will begin with a National Anthem ceremony celebrating the innovation, ingenuity, and freedom that helped shape America's automotive culture. Visitors will also enjoy patriotic displays and special exhibits honoring American history and automotive heritage.A highlight of the weekend will be Thursday evening's spectacular aerial drone show, featuring patriotic imagery illuminated across the night sky in celebration of America's 250th Birthday.Founded in 1972, the Iola Car Show & Swap Meet has grown into one of America's premier automotive events. Powered by hundreds of volunteers representing dozens of nonprofit organizations, the event celebrates automotive history while supporting local charities, youth programs, conservation efforts, and community initiatives throughout central Wisconsin.The 2026 Iola Car Show & Swap Meet takes place July 9-11 at the Iola Car Show Grounds, 350 Chrome Place, Iola, Wisconsin.For tickets, schedules, information, and event updates, visit www.iolaoldcarshow.com America's Birthday. America's Cars. America's Strongest Swap Meet.

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