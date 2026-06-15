New Book Reveals the Scientific Foundation of Respect as the Universe's Binding Force

Engineer and journalist Eric Jimenez bridges physics, biology, and sociology to demonstrate how respect drives human connection and cosmic order.

Respect is the fundamental particle of human connection” — Eric Jimenez

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world increasingly fractured by conflict, a groundbreaking new book offers a unifying perspective. " The Science Behind Respect : Respect is the Fabric of Existence Volume #1," published by Spines , redefines respect not merely as a social courtesy, but as a fundamental, observable scientific principle that governs everything from human neurochemistry to the cosmos.Authored by mechanical engineer and Emmy-nominated journalist Eric Jimenez, this profound exploration takes readers on a journey across multiple scientific disciplines. Jimenez argues that respect functions much like subatomic particles or gravitational forces—unseen but essential for maintaining stability, harmony, and sustainable progression. By examining biological ecosystems, the precise mechanisms of agronomy, the vast interactions within astronomy, and the neurochemical release of oxytocin in human relationships, the book transitions respect from an abstract virtue to a testable, universal phenomenon.Drawing on his analytical background, Jimenez highlights how the principles of respect are seamlessly interwoven throughout the fabric of creation. From the cooperative interactions of the DNA double helix to the "cosmic respect" of gravitational pulls that maintain planetary orbits, the book illustrates that respect is an active, dynamic choice essential for survival. Jimenez extends this framework to modern challenges, illustrating how respect is the missing algorithm necessary for ethical artificial intelligence and a sustainable global economy.Ultimately, "The Science Behind Respect" serves as a clarion call to acknowledge respect as the elemental protocol foundational to our individual and collective ability to thrive.The HighlightsThe Biology of Bonding: How the "moral molecule" oxytocin and mutual respect combine to forge lasting human relationships.Cosmic Harmony: The fascinating parallels between astronomical gravitational forces and societal stability.Ethical Innovation: Why the integration of respect is a critical safeguard against bias, social alienation, and systemic failure in AI algorithms.Sustainable Prosperity: The role of respect in driving global economic equity, fair trade, and environmental health.Author Insight: "Respect is the fundamental particle of human connection," says Jimenez. "If life is a cosmic miracle, respect is its elemental force—binding us, sustaining us, and allowing civilization to flourish. By understanding its scientific nature, we can actively cultivate it to heal our societies.""The Science Behind Respect" is available now in print-on-demand and e-book formats.About the Author Eric Jimenez is a mechanical engineer, science advocate, and Emmy-nominated journalist who brings a unique analytical lens to human behavior and societal development. Drawing from his engineering background and observations of physical laws, Jimenez aims to bridge the gap between hard science and human virtues. He is currently a respected news reporter for Telemundo, where he continues to champion community growth and understanding.Book DetailsTitle: The Science Behind Respect: Respect is the Fabric of Existence Volume #1Author: Eric JimenezPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-89569-910-2Availability: You can find this book on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Science-behind-Respect-Fabric-Existence-ebook/dp/B0DJSHRZ4X ] and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines [ https://spines.com] , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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