Shiner Law Group Secures $10 Million Judgment for Motorcycle Passenger in Volusia County Amputation Case

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The passenger suffered a below-the-knee amputation after a serious crash, with the verdict highlighting the severity of motorcycle injuries and liability

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiner Law Group has obtained a judgment exceeding $10 million on behalf of Lisa Guzzi, a Florida woman who suffered catastrophic injuries, including the loss of her left leg, following a motorcycle crash in Volusia County.Following a bench trial before the Honorable Mary G. Jolley of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, the Court entered judgment in favor of Ms. Guzzi and against Defendant, Arlayn Michele Charles, in the amount of $10,006,027.86, including taxable costs.At the time of the crash, Ms. Guzzi was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle operated by her boyfriend, Jason Knaust. The last thing she remembers before the collision was commenting on a sunset she observed while riding. Her next memory was waking up in a hospital room and discovering that her left leg had been amputated.Evidence presented at trial showed that Ms. Guzzi sustained catastrophic orthopedic injuries, including a traumatic below-the-knee amputation, fractures of her left femur, pelvis, and acetabulum, multiple surgeries, skin graft procedures, and a pulmonary embolism during her hospitalization. Medical testimony established that her injuries are permanent and that she will require future medical care for the remainder of her life.Prior to the crash, Ms. Guzzi lived an active outdoor lifestyle that included offshore fishing, boating, hiking, biking, traveling, and other physically demanding activities. Trial testimony established that many of those activities are no longer possible or have become significantly more difficult as a result of her injuries.David Shiner, founder of Shiner Law Group, emphasized the significance of the judgment.“This judgment reflects the reality that catastrophic injuries affect every part of a person’s life,” Mr. Shiner said. “Lisa showed tremendous courage throughout this process, and we are grateful the Court recognized the full extent of the losses she has endured.”Joseph A. Mendelsohn, lead trial counsel for Ms. Guzzi, said the evidence demonstrated the profound and permanent impact the crash had on every aspect of her life.“Lisa’s injuries were catastrophic, but this case was ultimately about much more than medical records and surgeries,” said Mr. Mendelsohn. “The evidence showed how dramatically her daily life changed after the crash. The Court carefully considered the testimony, the medical evidence, and the permanent nature of her injuries in reaching its decision.”Attorney Stratton Smiley, who served as co-counsel at trial, noted the importance of the testimony presented to the Court.“The testimony painted a clear picture of who Lisa was before the crash and how much was taken from her afterward,” Mr. Smiley said. “The evidence established not only the severity of her injuries, but also the permanent impact those injuries will continue to have on her future.”Shiner Law Group represented Ms. Guzzi throughout the litigation and at trial.About Shiner Law GroupShiner Law Group is a Florida personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families rebuild after accidents and injuries. The firm represents victims of car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, wrongful death claims, and other negligence-related matters. With offices throughout Florida, the firm remains committed to providing compassionate representation and outstanding client service.

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