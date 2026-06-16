Elite 100 Agents Unveils New Brand Identity and Reimagined Website

The nation’s selective real estate network, capped at 100 agents per market, relaunches with a new design and elevated member experience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite 100 Agents, the invitation-driven membership network recognizing top real estate professionals in markets across the United States, today announced a complete rebrand and the launch of an entirely rebuilt website at elite100agents.com . The relaunch introduces a refined brand identity, a faster consumer search experience, and an expanded suite of tools for member agents.Founded in 2014, Elite 100 Agents was built on a single principle: membership in each market is strictly limited to 100 agents. That hard cap sets the network apart from conventional agent directories. Members are recognized for their experience, community reputation, and commitment to client service."Consumers are overwhelmed by directories that list everyone and recommend no one," said David Jones, Account Executive at Elite 100 Agents."Our model is built on the opposite idea. By capping each market at 100 agents, we give buyers and sellers a genuinely curated shortlist of professionals worth their trust — and we give those agents a credential that actually means something."The redesigned platform moves away from the crowded feel of typical agent-search sites toward a more deliberate, editorial aesthetic, pairing a deep navy palette with champagne-gold accents and classic serif typography. The result signals that membership is closer to a private association than a lead-generation list.For consumers, the new site makes it easy to search by city and state, browse a clean directory of member profiles, and connect with agents directly. Every profile features an Elite 100 badge, areas of specialty, and direct contact options. For member agents, the relaunch delivers a search-optimized public profile, a streamlined member portal, and a private members' network spanning markets nationwide.The new website is live now. Real estate professionals can check seat availability in their market and apply at elite100agents.com/join About Elite 100 AgentsElite 100 Agents connects consumers with top real estate professionals across the United States. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, the network limits membership to 100 agents per market. Learn more at elite100agents.com.

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