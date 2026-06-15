Indianapolis Women Business Leaders Earn National Recognition and Influence at NAWBO National Advocacy Days

NAWBO

Roth Receives Susan Hager Legacy Award, Briggs Begins Tenure as National Board Chair, and Bormann Represents Indy Entrepreneurs on National Stage

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis women business leaders took center stage during the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Advocacy Days in Washington, D.C., earning national recognition and helping shape conversations around entrepreneurship, economic growth, and public policy.

The annual event convenes women business owners, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the country to advocate for women-owned businesses and celebrate leadership within the entrepreneurial community. This year, Indianapolis was represented through three notable milestones:

● Thresette Briggs, Founder and Chief Performance Officer of Performance 3 (P3), was inducted as Chair of the NAWBO National Board of Directors.

● Judi Roth received the Susan Hager Legacy Award, one of NAWBO's highest honors.

● Rebecca Bormann, Founder and CEO of RB Consulting Agency, joined Meta in a national discussion focused on opportunities and challenges facing today's entrepreneurs.

Together, the accomplishments reflect the growing influence of Indiana's women-owned business community on the national stage, and they build on NAWBO Indianapolis' longstanding commitment to member engagement, leadership development, advocacy, and economic impact—hallmarks of the organization's designation as a NAWBO Chapter of Excellence.

Thresette Briggs Assumes NAWBO National Leadership Role

A defining moment of Advocacy Days came with the induction of Indianapolis entrepreneur and leadership development expert Thresette Briggs as Chair of the NAWBO National Board of Directors. The ceremony carried special significance as Briggs was pinned into the role by her daughter, reflecting the personal and professional legacy that has shaped her leadership journey.

Briggs founded Performance 3 after more than two decades in corporate leadership and now helps organizations nationwide develop high-performing leaders and cultures.

"The time is now for women to continue convening, creating space for one another, and scaling their businesses," said Briggs. "When women come together to share knowledge, opportunities, and resources, we strengthen not only our businesses, but our communities and our economy."

As NAWBO National Board Chair, Briggs will help guide NAWBO's strategic vision and advocacy priorities while representing millions of women business owners nationwide.

Judi Roth Recognized for a Lifetime of Service

During the organization's awards celebration, Judi Roth received the Susan Hager Legacy Award, named for NAWBO's founding president and presented to individuals whose leadership and service have advanced opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Roth created and scaled her business for 35 years while continuously dedicating her time and talents to support women entrepreneurs.

A NAWBO member and leader for more than 40 years, Roth has served in chapter and national leadership roles, mentored countless women business owners, and helped strengthen entrepreneurial communities throughout her career.

"This organization has been such an important part of my life," said Roth. "When recognition comes from your peers—people who understand the journey and the work—it means something very special."

Rebecca Bormann Represents Indiana Entrepreneurs

Indiana entrepreneur Rebecca Bormann, Founder and CEO of RB Consulting Agency and a NAWBO Indianapolis Trailblazer, participated in a national discussion alongside Meta, bringing an Indiana perspective to conversations about entrepreneurship, innovation, and business growth.

Her participation highlighted the expertise and influence of Indiana's women-owned businesses and reinforced the state's role in shaping conversations impacting entrepreneurs across the country.

As business leaders, policymakers, and advocates gathered in Washington to discuss the future of entrepreneurship, Indiana women were not simply part of the conversation—they helped lead it.

Their leadership serves as a reminder that women-owned businesses are not only creating jobs and driving innovation, but also helping shape the policies, partnerships, and economic opportunities that will define the next generation of business growth in Indiana and across the nation.

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About NAWBO Indianapolis

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Indianapolis is the premier organization supporting women entrepreneurs across Central Indiana through advocacy, education, leadership development, and community building. As part of NAWBO, the nation's first and largest membership organization for women business owners, NAWBO Indianapolis works to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social, and political spheres of power worldwide. Learn more about the organization at nawboindy.org.

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