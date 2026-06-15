Merrick Brock, PLLC Opens an Office in Lynchburg, Virginia

Merrick Brock, PLLC, a Virginia personal injury law office has opened a new location in Lynchburg to better serve injured clients in Central Virginia.

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merrick Brock, PLLC, a Virginia personal injury law office in Richmond founded by attorneys John Merrick and Les Brock, has opened a new location in Lynchburg to better serve injured clients in Central Virginia. The firm brings a distinctive perspective to personal injury representation: both founding partners spent more than a decade defending insurance companies and large corporations before switching sides to advocate for the people those same companies often work against.With the addition of the Lynchburg office, residents throughout the region now have access to a Lynchburg personal injury attorney who understands how insurers and defense counsel approach these cases from the inside and knows how to counter those strategies on behalf of injured clients.Personal Injury Representation Across a Range of Case TypesMerrick Brock, PLLC, represents individuals and families throughout Virginia in a wide variety of personal injury matters. Along with handling car accident claims in Lynchburg , the firm’s core practice areas include:Motorcycle accidents,Trucking accidents,Rideshare accidents,Drunk driving accidents,Slip and falls, andWrongful death.The firm also handles commercial issues involving business torts, contract claims, payment disputes, and related matters for both individuals and businesses.For Lynchburg residents searching among law firms in Lynchburg, VA, with genuine trial experience, Merrick Brock, PLLC, offers something that few firms can: attorneys who worked for insurance companies for years, defended their strategies in court, and now use that knowledge exclusively to benefit the people those companies work to minimize.A Firm Built on Insider Knowledge and Trial ExperienceJohn Merrick earned his J.D. cum laude from the University of Richmond School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Sewanee — The University of the South. Before founding Merrick Brock, John spent more than a decade defending insurance companies in personal injury litigation. That experience gave him a firsthand look at the tactics insurers use to undervalue claims and push cases toward low settlements. He now applies that insight on behalf of plaintiffs, with a strong preference for taking cases to trial when necessary.John has been recognized as a Virginia Business Legal Elite – Young Lawyer, a Virginia Super Lawyers Rising Star, and received the Young Lawyer of the Year Award from the Richmond Bar Association in 2014. He has tried dozens of cases across Virginia and argued successfully before the Virginia Supreme Court.Les Brock received his undergraduate degree in Economics cum laude from the University of Georgia and his J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law. After graduating, he served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable A. Christian Compton, Senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. Like John, Les spent the early part of his career defending large corporations and multinational insurers in state and federal courts across Virginia before concluding that his skills and values were better suited to representing those harmed by corporate negligence. Les has been recognized as a Virginia Legal Elite honoree in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2025 and has been named to the Virginia Super Lawyers list every year from 2017 through 2025.Together, John and Les bring a level of strategic awareness that sets their firm apart. As Lynchburg personal injury lawyers, each partner understands the defense playbook intimately and uses that knowledge to anticipate and overcome the obstacles insurers and opposing counsel place in the path of injured clients.About Merrick Brock, PLLC:Merrick Brock, PLLC, is a Virginia personal injury law office founded by John Merrick and Les Brock. Both partners spent more than a decade defending insurance companies and corporations before dedicating their practice to representing injured individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth. The firm handles personal injury cases, wrongful death claims, and commercial disputes, and is committed to holding negligent parties accountable. To learn more, visit https://merrickbrock.com/ Contact Information:Merrick Brock, PLLC114 Tradewynd Drive #207Lynchburg, VA 24502Phone: (804) 500-9796

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.