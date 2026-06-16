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The Future of Impact: CC Forum London 2026 Brings Visionaries Together to Redefine Sustainable Investment

Max Studennikoff - Chairman & Founder of CC Forum

CC Forum London

Gala at CC Forum Paris

LONDON, ENGLAND, MONACO, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CC Forum on Investment in Sustainable Development returns to London on 27-30 October 2026 for its XIV global edition, bringing together world leaders, visionaries, and investors committed to accelerating the transition towards a sustainable, inclusive global economy. www.cc-forum.com.

The October edition follows the highly successful iteration of CC Forum in London in March this year.

https://youtu.be/r3zHWKd1YWw?is=ixcv-6aZoLxMOgN1

Hosted in the heart of one of the world’s financial capitals, the Forum will convene senior policymakers, family offices, institutional investors, venture capital firms, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to explore how strategic investment can deliver both profit and purpose.

Key themes will include Government Strategies, Renewable Energy & Biofuels, Green Finance, Fintech & Emerging Technologies, Sustainable Mobility & Infrastructure, Ocean Preservation & Reforestation, Biodiversity, Regenerative Agriculture, Healthcare & Education, Women Empowerment, Philanthropy & Social Inclusion.

Programme highlights will comprise plenary sessions with global leaders, heated public debates, exclusive investor meetings and round tables, workshops and high-level networking sessions as well as Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony celebrating excellence in sustainable impact.

The CC Forum is a global platform dedicated to connecting groundbreaking sustainable projects with discerning impact investors.

The October 2026 London edition will underscore the United Kingdom’s leadership role in the global green transition, highlighting innovation, collaboration, and investment as key drivers of a resilient and sustainable future amid today’s evolving geopolitical landscape.

Max Studennikoff
CC Forum
+33768856066 ext.
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The Future of Impact: CC Forum London 2026 Brings Visionaries Together to Redefine Sustainable Investment

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