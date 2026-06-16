Konecta launches Kolibri, an agentic platform, to speed up enterprise deployment of agentic AI and end 'pilot purgatory'

Kolibri combines pre-built use cases, enterprise governance and open orchestration to deliver production-ready AI in weeks

MADRID, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konecta , a global leader in customer experience (CX) and digital services, today announced the launch of Kolibri , its agentic AI orchestration platform designed to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to production.Across industries, organisations understand the potential of agentic AI, but too many are still stuck in ‘pilot purgatory’. The challenge is no longer ambition. It is safe, secure deployment at scale. Kolibri is designed to close that gap.The platform gives organisations a library of cross-industry and industry-specific agentic AI use cases that are up to 80% pre-built, tested and secured. The final 20% is tailored to each client’s systems, sector, workflows and business objectives. Built on the insights from Konecta’s 25 years in customer experience across 500 clients and one million customer resolutions every day, Kolibri brings operational and domain expertise into the way agentic AI is designed, deployed and managed.Ready-to-deploy use cases cover the most common and costly challenges in customer operations. These include areas such as billing management, technical support, appointment booking, claims handling, collections, returns and refunds, order tracking, voice of customer and email triage. Agents don't just respond: they act, updating records, processing transactions and completing workflows end to end, while every decision is logged and auditable in real time.One ecosystem. Full control.Kolibri connects customer data, enterprise systems, communication channels, AI agents and human experts in a single ecosystem. Organizations can automate and orchestrate processes from start to finish, while maintaining visibility and control over performance, cost and governance. Human expertise remains embedded for oversight, quality and escalation.The platform is designed for complex and regulated sectors including banking, telecommunications, energy, mobility, retail, and travel and tourism. Kolibri is underpinned by Konecta's ISO 42001 certified AI management framework - one of the few in the customer experience industry - with cybersecurity controls, compliance policies, observability and audit trails built into every deployment.Open architecture. No lock-in.Kolibri is built to work with existing enterprise technology stacks. Its open architecture integrates with CRM, CCaaS, data, ticketing and communication systems. It orchestrates technologies from partners including Google Cloud, ElevenLabs, Uniphore, CrewAI, NiCE and Salesforce. As AI models evolve, organisations can adopt better or more cost-effective options without being locked into a single model, provider or proprietary environment.Predictable costs. Built-in FinOps.Kolibri addresses one of the biggest concerns around scaling agentic AI: unpredictable cost. Its commercial model is structured around specific business use cases rather than fixed per-agent licensing or token-based pricing. Built-in FinOps dashboards provide real-time visibility into token consumption and AI compute costs, allowing organizations to route workloads to the most cost-effective models and optimize spend without compromising performance."We have watched hundreds of AI projects fail, not in the demo, but on the way to production. The gap is never the technology. It is the absence of operational knowledge: what regulated industries actually require, how real customer interactions actually behave, where the edge cases live. That knowledge takes decades to build. We built it. Kolibri is how we make it deployable." said Nourdine Bihmane, CEO, Konecta."We are not here to sell software and walk away”, Nourdine Bihmane added. “When Kolibri goes live, Konecta's own people are running it alongside the client. We have skin in the game in a way that a pure technology vendor never does, as we commit to your business outcome. That changes everything about how you build a platform."Kolibri is available now. Clients can explore the full use case library and test deployments directly on the platform. New use cases are added continuously.About KonectaKonecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process and digital outsourcing, with 109,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 28 countries. Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions – including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection – all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.

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