Online open house for last stage of SR 167 Completion Project in Pierce County begins June 15

FIFE – People who live, work or commute in north Pierce County are invited to an online open house for the final stage of the State Route 167 Completion Project. The last stage, also known as Stage 2b, is scheduled to begin heavy construction work in mid-July.

Beginning Monday, June 15, people can visit the Washington State Department of Transportation’s online open house to learn how construction in 2026 may affect the area.

Stage 2b builds the final 2.6 miles of expressway and includes several key features:

Seven bridges.

A new roundabout interchange at Valley Avenue East in Fife.

Local road and stream improvements.

A section of the spuyaləpabš Trail.

The final ramps for new interchanges at SR 167 and I-5 in Fife, and at SR 167 and SR 161/North Meridian Avenue in Puyallup.

The final portion of the SR 167 expressway between Puyallup and Fife is scheduled to open to drivers in June 2029.

SR 167 online open house information

When: Monday, June 15 – Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Online at bit.ly/SR167-Stage2b

Details: The online open house is available in multiple languages. Visitors can leave comments or ask questions via email.

Internet access

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service and wish to participate in the online open house:

Fife Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Sumner Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner

WSU Puyallup Research Center, 2606 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup

Milton/Edgewood Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton

Bonney Lake Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. Crews are building the new expressway in stages, the first of which completed the Wapato Way East bridge and SR 99 roundabout in Fife. The second stage builds the expressway between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma and is scheduled to open in September.

Work on the third stage between SR 161/North Meridan Avenue and SR 410 began in 2025. Construction of the last stage between North Meridian Avenue and I-5 is scheduled to begin in July. The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

Photos of construction work and a 3D video tour are available online.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 167 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Together, the two completion projects finish critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.