Governor Stein Celebrates JetZero Groundbreaking to Launch Greensboro Airplane Maker's 14,500-Job Project

RALEIGH, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein joined state and local officials to break ground on JetZero’s first commercial airplane manufacturing facility at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. JetZero’s flagship manufacturing operations will create more than 14,500 high-wage aerospace manufacturing jobs – the largest economic development project in North Carolina history based on job commitment.

“Today a great new chapter in North Carolina’s storied history of flight is taking off,” said Governor Josh Stein. “JetZero’s decision to build here is a vote of confidence in North Carolina’s workforce, our universities and community colleges, and our long aerospace tradition. These 14,500 jobs and $4.7 billion in investment will transform the Triad region for generations. North Carolina is not only First in Flight; we are also the future of flight.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of a project that will prove to be a leader in both aerospace and advanced materials,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “What JetZero is building is a powerful example of how investments in people, places, and partnerships help make North Carolina First in Opportunity.”

“Today is the start of something new — not just for JetZero, but for how aircraft are built in America,” said Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder of JetZero. “By using the best digital tools available before we break ground, we’ve designed a factory that can grow and change with us. That means we can deliver better aircraft, faster, for our customers and our country.”

Last June, Governor Stein announced that JetZero would be building an advanced manufacturing facility for a first-of-its-kind commercial all-wing jet, as well as a state-of-the-art research and development center for composite structures. Its unique design uses technological advancements to help lower carbon emissions, burn less fuel, and enhance the experience of its travelers. The company’s more than $4.7 billion investment in the project is expected to lift the state’s economy by more than $250 billion.

More than 400 aerospace companies call North Carolina home. This spring, Governor Stein celebrated the grand opening of PSA Airlines’ new headquarters in Charlotte, which is expected to bring 400 jobs to Mecklenburg County and support more than $228 million in economic output in North Carolina each year. In March, GE Aerospace announced it will invest $160 million across four North Carolina facilities, adding new jobs to the company’s 2,000 employees statewide, including 20% who are veterans. In November, Governor Stein shared the aircraft engine manufacturer will invest nearly $53 million in West Jefferson, bringing 44 new jobs to Ashe County.