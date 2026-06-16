Neuro-Innovators Announces Patent Application for Multi-Mechanism Stroke Recovery Platform

Patent application supports proprietary therapeutic approach designed to enhance neuroplasticity and functional recovery following neurological injury

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuro-Innovators, Inc ., a biotechnology company advancing therapies designed to restore neurological function after injury and disease, today announced the publication of a patent application covering its multi-mechanism neurorestoration platform.The patent application expands protections for its therapeutic composition combining telmisartan, metformin, and cilostazol, three established medicines selected for their complementary effects on biological pathways associated with neuroplasticity, neurogenesis, angiogenesis, bioenergetics, remyelination, and inflammation. The platform is designed to create an environment that supports the brain's natural ability to reorganize and recover following neurological injury.Despite decades of advances in neuroscience, stroke remains a leading cause of long-term disability worldwide. Many survivors continue to experience persistent motor and cognitive impairments long after completing traditional rehabilitation programs. While many therapeutic approaches focus on individual biological targets, Neuro-Innovators has developed its platform around the belief that meaningful neurological recovery may require simultaneous support of multiple mechanisms involved in repair and adaptation."The biology of neurologic recovery is extraordinarily complex," said J. Howison Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Neuro-Innovators. "When the brain begins the process of rebuilding after injury, multiple restorative pathways are active simultaneously. Our platform was designed around the concept that supporting several of these pathways at the same time may provide a more effective foundation for recovery than addressing any single mechanism in isolation."The patent application further expands Neuro-Innovators' growing intellectual property portfolio supporting its broader vision of neurorestoration, an emerging field focused on supporting the brain's capacity for adaptation and neural network reorganization following injury.The company believes neurorestoration may ultimately play an important role across a range of neurological conditions, including not only stroke, but also traumatic brain injury, and other disorders characterized by loss of neurological function."This application represents an important step in protecting the scientific foundation underlying our neurorestoration strategy," added Schroeder. "Our long-term goal is to develop therapies that help patients recover meaningful function and improve quality of life after neurological injury."Neuro-Innovators is concurrently advancing its neurorestoration platform toward clinical evaluation in chronic stroke recovery through an investigator-initiated study at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.About Neuro-InnovatorsNeuro-Innovators is a first in class clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing compound therapies designed to support biological pathways associated with neurological recovery following stroke, brain injury, and other neurological conditions. The company’s mission is to improve functional outcomes for patients while reducing the long-term personal and societal burden of neurologic disability.Healing Brains with Neuroplastic Medicine™For more information, please visit www.neuro-innovators.com and follow Neuro-Innovators on LinkedIn Media Contact

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